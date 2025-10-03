Dhruv Jurel reveals emotions behind maiden Test century salute to Indian Army: ‘What they do on the battlefield…’

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel revealed that he dedicated his maiden Test century to the Indian Army. Stepping up in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, Jurel seized his chance in the playing XI and made a commanding impact against the West Indies. Displaying remarkable composure, he scored 125 runs, which was embellished with 15 boundaries and three sixes. He was amongst the three centurions on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test, with India taking complete control at stumps with 448/5 at stumps and a 286-run lead over the Windies. India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test match.(AP)

Jurel and Jadeja put on 206 runs for the fifth wicket for an imposing fifth-wicket stand. The partnership ended when Jurel, who smacked 15 fours and three sixes, got an inside edge off Khary Pierre late in the day to be caught behind for the West Indies debutant’s maiden wicket in Tests.

Apart from his stellar batting, 24-year-old Jurel’s celebrations after reaching his fifty and then his hundred grabbed everyone’s attention. The army salute was a tribute to the Indian army and his father, who is a Kargil war veteran.

Jurel opened up on the emotions behind his celebrations, revealing a heartfelt tribute to his father and his long-standing connection with the Indian Army.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

“Cannot compare on what they do on battlefield”: Jurel

The wicketkeeper batter expressed deep respect for the Indian Army, emphasising the immense challenges they face on the battlefield. He revealed his admiration stems from seeing their work up close through his father and pledged to dedicate his maiden Test century to the soldiers who truly deserve recognition.

"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he said further.