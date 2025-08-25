Dhruv Jurel's sincere disclosure on chat with coach Gautam Gambhir amid Asia Cup snub: ‘He makes you feel like…'

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared his experience of playing under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance, saying the support and treatment he received from him boosted his confidence. Jurel has been part of India’s tours to Australia and England for major Test series, but his opportunities were limited. He featured in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when injuries hit the squad, and later got a call-up for the Oval Test after Rishabh Pant fractured his foot in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. London: India's coach Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Jurel during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI07_29_2025_000308A)(PTI)

In his first five Tests, the young wicketkeeper-batter has scored 255 runs at an average of 36.43. What stands out is not just the numbers but also the maturity he has shown in pressure situations, hinting at the promise he brings to India’s middle order.

Meanwhile, the young glovesman has been left out of the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, with Jitesh Sharma getting the nod over him. The RR star has been put on the reserves list.

Gambhir, whose red-ball coaching credentials came under the scanner on a few occasions, earned high praise from Jurel for fostering a positive and motivated team environment of a young squad currently going through a transition.

“If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, “We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win.” That’s the kind of feeling he gives.” Jurel said on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia.

“I will always stand behind you”: Gambhir to Jurel

The wicketkeeper batter further shared a motivational conversation he had with head coach Gautam Gambhir, which bolstered his confidence, knowing the strong support from the coach.

“And personally, he always comes to me and says, “You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.” That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that,” he added.