Sourav Ganguly could become India's next head coach; what are the odds of him replacing Gautam Gambhir midway?

Hmmm! So Sourav Ganguly is the new head coach of the Pretoria Capitals. Interesting. Is the move surprising? Maybe. But is it on expected lines? Totally. Lining up with the sister franchise of the Delhi Capitals, Ganguly embarks on the next chapter of his life. He has served Indian cricket tirelessly – first as a player, then captain, later as a broadcaster, CAB president, director of Delhi Capitals, and finally as the president of the BCCI. With a resume as decorated as Ganguly's, it was only a matter of time before he stepped into coaching. Now that his first stint is underway, it feels like just the beginning of bigger things to come. Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir. The next name could very well be Sourav Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly, left, could become Gautam Gambhir's successor.(PTI Images)

And come to think of it. Why not? Ganguly has always had a keen eye for spotting talent – the kind that could grow into legends. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and even, to an extent, Harbhajan Singh all flourished under his watch, at a time when none of his predecessors had given Indian cricket such a wealth of match-winners. Even after retirement, he carried on. Barring the infamous Virat Kohli episode in 2021, Ganguly has proved to be an effective communicator. Ask the youngsters at Delhi Capitals, who hold him in the highest regard. And that is why, when the moment arrives, Ganguly must be given the honour of taking charge as India's head coach – to add to his and Indian cricket's rich history.

Coaching is a demanding profession, one that often takes a greater physical toll than a mental one. Shastri experienced burnout towards the end, and Dravid, after two long stints on the road, chose to eventually prioritise family. For Ganguly, the challenge will be no less daunting. At 53 and having survived a heart attack, he now appears fitter and more energetic than ever. Above all, Ganguly thrives on keeping himself busy and giving back to the game. Like Gambhir, he has already been part of the IPL coaching ecosystem. And perhaps, his path to India's head coach role seems destined.

Sourav Ganguly as India's head coach is inevitable

Such a statement is usually seen as a one-off wild prediction, but this one feels more like a spoiler – Ganguly's appointment as India's coach seems inevitable. For one, his stature in administration is too significant to be overlooked. For another, the pool of viable options is limited. Just hark back at how Gambhir's appointment came about – almost as a last resort. VVS Laxman, widely expected to succeed Dravid, declined the offer, while the BCCI made it clear that Ricky Ponting had never formally applied.

With Indian coaches holding sway for the past 14 years, it's unclear whether the BCCI will break tradition for an overseas candidate. A glance at the IPL dugouts hardly inspires confidence either. Ashish Nehra, Mahela Jayawardene, and Ponting are proven names, yet none appear convincing for the India role. Sachin Tendulkar has distanced himself from active cricketing responsibilities. Who can the BCCI rely on? Perhaps only one of their most dependable men. Ganguly.

The fact that Ganguly has now begun to publicly acknowledge a future in coaching only strengthens the possibility. In today's cricketing language, few answers hint at a more resounding 'YES' than 'we shall see when the time comes.' And if the Dravid model is any indication – moving from the NCA after leading India Under-19 and India A – history could well repeat itself. Ganguly as coach would be a roll of the dice that could shape the future of Indian cricket. Much will depend on how he fares in his early gig and whether he takes on more coaching assignments after Pretoria. But one thing is beyond doubt: Ganguly's leadership credentials need no underlining.

Can Sourav Ganguly replace Gautam Gambhir midway?

Gambhir's tenure as India's head coach, since taking charge in July last year, has been topsy-turvy. Until the England tour, his record leaned more towards misses than hits, with the Champions Trophy triumph standing out as the lone highlight on his coaching resume. On social media, many fans even blame him for masterminding the Test retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Kohli. But even if that were true, Gambhir has justified his decisions by guiding India to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in England. His strength lies in nurturing young teams, a quality that brought success with the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders. And while these remain early days, Gambhir, the coach, is finally beginning to deliver the results he set out to achieve.

Gambhir's contract runs until 2027, yet his critics – largely the keyboard warriors – are already calling for his exit, fuelling speculation about India's next head coach. While Ganguly is certainly a name that could come into consideration, such a move would only materialise if things go haywire, India endures a string of failures or Gambhir's relations with the players, currently thriving, turn sour. If not, Gambhir is set to remain in charge, at least until the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Unlike the PCB, where captaincy and coaching have been reduced to a game of musical chairs, the BCCI is far more stable, structured, and well-resourced. Even Ganguly himself has stressed the importance of patience, backing Gambhir to be given more time, a show of faith from the former captain to his ex-teammate.

Still, should the need arise, the Royal Bengal Tiger is obviously around for a roar.