Dhruv Jurel's heroic rescue act gets special mention from ex-England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan lauded the efforts of wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, as the youngster produced fine performances across both innings to help India register a five-wicket win in Ranchi. Jurel, who was playing in only his second Test, was named Player of the Match for his 90 and an unbeaten 39, as India clinched the series 3-1 with one match remaining. India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England (AFP)

The young wicketkeeper replaced KS Bharat from the playing XI in the third Test, and didn't take much time to make an impact both as a batter and a gloveman. A 76-run stand in the first innings between Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav gave India the much-needed boost, and they banked on it to change the script and outclass England in the third and fourth day.

Hussain heaped praise on England for putting up a fight on day 4 but lauded the efforts of Shubman and Jurel to help India register the win despite a few initial hiccups on Monday.

"England did really good today (on Day 4), they put up as much of a fight as they could, they got wickets either side of lunch and when they got Sarfaraz and Jadeja just after Lunch, you felt this was going to be close. But, Shubman Gill showed his class and his calmness, and Dhruv Jurel has just been a revelation to be honest in the two games that he has played, both with the gloves and also with the bat," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"The game was lost on Day 3. What a turnaround from India. I think India deserve credit for the way they have played throughout the series, to be honest. India have been without some star names, there is a long list of people who are missing, and yet they managed to put in performances." Hussain added.

Jurel came out to bat in the first innings when things were not going well for India as they were half-down at 161 in reply to England's 353 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, another former England skipper, Michael Vaughan, also hailed Jurel for his batting in a pressure situation across both innings.

"Have to say India have found a very very good player in @dhruvjurel21.. Looks a class act and plays the pressure card incredibly well .. he should be MOM .. #ENGvIND," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Jurel was, indeed, named the man of the match later.