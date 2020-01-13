‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Virender Sehwag

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:03 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has thrown his weight behind 5-day Tests and thus, joined the likes of Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in backing the traditional format over ICC’s proposal to curtail it to four days in a bid to make the format more attractive. In his own inimitable way, the flamboyant opener compared the five-day traditional format to baby diapers and said that they should only be changed when it becomes completely redundant.

“I have always supported change. I captained India in its first T20 game and I am proud of that. I was also part of India’s World T20 winning team in 2007. But five-day Test cricket is romance,” Sehwag said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards.

“Innovations like names in jerseys and pink ball Tests are fine. But diaper and five-day Tests should only be changed when its finished, when it can’t be used anymore. Five-day Test is not finished. Test cricket is a 143-year old fit person. It has a soul. ‘Char din ki sirf chandni hi hoti hai....Test cricket nahin’ (four days of moon is fine, not Test cricket),” he further added.

The ICC Cricket Committee is all set to meet and discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, could get a red flag from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Both the captain and coach have spoken vociferously about sticking with the original format.

“I don’t think that’s fair to the purest format of the game,” Kohli said when asked about four-day Tests.

“How cricket started initially, five-day Test matches was the highest test you can have at international level.It shouldn’t be altered,” he went on to add.