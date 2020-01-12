e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

India vs Australia full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

IND vs AUS: The last time these two teams clashed in 50-over format, Australia won 3-2 in India and the ‘Men in Blue’ will now look to take revenge in the forthcoming series.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammates stand in a huddle.
File image: India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammates stand in a huddle.(AP)
         

Before India head for New Zealand shores, they will lock horns against Australia in a blockbuster ODI series on home turf. Both the teams are coming into the contest on back of respective good performances. While India recently blanked Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series at home, Australia thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in a Test series Down Under. The last time these two teams clashed in 50-over format, Australia won 3-2 in India and the ‘Men in Blue’ will now look to take revenge in the forthcoming series.

Also Read: Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia

India and Australia will play three ODIs starting Tuesday and Virat Kohli’s troops will head for New Zealand the next day of third ODI against the Aussies.

India vs Australia full schedule:

1st ODI: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Jan 14 (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Jan 17 (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Jan 19 (1:30 PM IST)

Also Read: ‘A series people will remember for a long time’: Waugh on Ind vs Aus Tests

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

tags
top news
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
A month on, new songs and poems keep anti-CAA protests in Assam kicking
A month on, new songs and poems keep anti-CAA protests in Assam kicking
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news