India vs Australia full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:33 IST

Before India head for New Zealand shores, they will lock horns against Australia in a blockbuster ODI series on home turf. Both the teams are coming into the contest on back of respective good performances. While India recently blanked Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series at home, Australia thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in a Test series Down Under. The last time these two teams clashed in 50-over format, Australia won 3-2 in India and the ‘Men in Blue’ will now look to take revenge in the forthcoming series.

India and Australia will play three ODIs starting Tuesday and Virat Kohli’s troops will head for New Zealand the next day of third ODI against the Aussies.

India vs Australia full schedule:

1st ODI: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Jan 14 (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Jan 17 (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Jan 19 (1:30 PM IST)

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa