‘A series people will remember for a long time’: Steve Waugh makes prediction for India vs Australia Test series

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:00 IST

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh believes that an all-round Indian side would relish the challenge of taking on Australia in Australia in a Test series which is slated to be held later this year. He has also predicted that the Test series would be such, that people will remember it for a very long time. India scripted history on their last tour when they beat the hosts 2-1 in the Test series, but with Steve Smith and David Warner making their presence felt, the series will be a sterner challenge for Virat Kohli and company.

“It is always a great series, Australia and India. It has become a tradition. I think it is going to be an outstanding series. Everyone is looking forward to it already. Look there is no doubt it (David and Steve) will make our team stronger,” Waugh told PTI.

“But there is no doubt that India right now is the best all-round cricket side team in the world, they will welcome that challenge. It will be a series that people will remember for a long time,” he further added.

The former skipper also said that the biggest challenge for any side in Australia was the day-night Test, but backed the Indian team under Kohli to be up for it. “It is a real challenge for teams to play day-night cricket in Australia. Someone like Virat Kohli will welcome and embrace it. If you are the best side in the world, you are expected to win against all opponents in all conditions. India probably needs to tick that box,” said the World Cup-winning skipper.

Led by Aaron Finch, the Australian team are already in India for a 3-match ODI series and Waugh has tipped the hosts to be the favourites. “Both sides play tough cricket, two best teams in the world. Australia have got an exciting line-up. They have got some new players like Marnus Labuschagne who is the in-form batsman at the moment.”