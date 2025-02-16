Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Ajit Agarkar take right call in picking five spinners for India's Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai?

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 16, 2025 12:18 PM IST

While some claim that India got their plans wrong by not getting more pacers in the squad, here's what data suggest… 

"Are India expecting the ball to turn in Dubai?" - Ravichandran Ashwin asked the big question and admitted to being "uncomfortable" with India's strategy for the Champions Trophy. There has been considerable chatter after the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked five spin bowlers for their Dubai campaign, slated to begin on Thursday. While some claim that India got their plans wrong by not getting more pacers in the squad, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, amid the data emerging from the recently-concluded ILT20 season in the UAE, data suggests otherwise.

India's captain Rohit Sharma talks with head coach Gautam Gambhir (C) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar (R) during a practice session(AFP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma talks with head coach Gautam Gambhir (C) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar (R) during a practice session(AFP)

India initially included four spinners in their provisional squad: left-armers Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, off-spinner Washington Sundar, and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. While the team was already criticised for having one less fast bowler, the situation worsened when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Test series last month. In response, the selectors added another spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, replacing batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was moved to the reserves.

What does Dubai pitch data say?

ILT20 data clearly suggested India got their strategy wrong, with pacers having more influence in the recently-ended 2024/25 season, picking 68 per cent (116/1170) of the wickets across 15 matches at the Dubai International Stadium, where the Rohit Sharma-led team will play all their Champions Trophy games. While, T20 has increasingly become a different game altogether, the sample size of ODI matches played at the venue, keeping out associate nations, is too less.

Since hosting its first ODI match in 2009, Dubai International Stadium has witnessed 25 games, pacers have picked 57 per cent of the wickets (183/321), although it is the spinners who have controlled the run-scoring, recording an economy rate of 4.63. The equation has remained largely the same (58% for pacers) across matches since 2017, although the usage of spinners have been more in terms of overs bowled (50%). CricViz data showed that the variety has been more effective through the middle-overs, where the run rate is 4.6

CricViz data further showed that of the four big venues in the UAE, the new balls swings the least in Dubai (0.74%), but the grass on the pitch means pacers will get a good bounce (73 cm) off good-length deliveries.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On