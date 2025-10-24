Search Search
Friday, Oct 24, 2025
Did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma 'Tera farewell hai' in front of Shubman Gill? Video gets internet talking

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:05 pm IST

A light-hearted moment between coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma raised speculation about the former captain's future in ODI cricket.

A playful exchange between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran batter Rohit Sharma has become the latest talking point of India’s ongoing ODI series against Australia. A short clip circulating widely on social media shows Gambhir jokingly telling Rohit, “Rohit, sabko lag rha tha ki aaj farewell match thha, ek photo to lagaa do.”

India's Rohit Sharma, left, speaks to head coach Gautam Gambhir(AP)
India's Rohit Sharma, left, speaks to head coach Gautam Gambhir(AP)

The brief remark — believed to have been made after the second ODI in Adelaide — was seemingly captured by a fan at the Indian team’s hotel in Australia. While the audio in the video is partially unclear, the smiles and laughter shared between Gambhir, Rohit, and captain Shubman Gill painted a picture of light-hearted camaraderie rather than any serious exchange.

Still, the moment has sparked a wave of fan speculation about Rohit’s future in ODI cricket, especially after months of uncertainty following his removal as India’s white-ball captain. Social media has been abuzz with interpretations of Gambhir’s quip, with many wondering if the Adelaide game could indeed be among Rohit’s last in Australia.

The veteran opener, returning to international cricket after a seven-month break, had endured a lean outing in the series opener in Perth, managing only eight runs. However, in Adelaide, Rohit showed glimpses of his vintage touch with a gritty 73 off 97 balls, anchoring India’s innings alongside Shreyas Iyer (61) as they posted 264 for 9. Though Australia ultimately clinched a two-wicket victory and sealed the series, Rohit’s composed knock offered a much-needed reminder of his class under pressure.

The third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday is expected to carry heavy emotional weight. With no further ODI series scheduled in Australia over the next two years, the match could mark the last appearance Down Under in Indian colours for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — the duo who have defined an era of Indian batting.

For fans, the prospect of witnessing Rohit and Kohli together once more on Australian soil adds poignancy to an otherwise dead rubber, as they hope to see flashes of the strokeplay that made them modern greats — Rohit’s effortless pull shots and Kohli’s signature cover drives lighting up the SCG one more time.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / Did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma 'Tera farewell hai' in front of Shubman Gill? Video gets internet talking
Follow Us On