Did India deliberately lose to knock Pakistan out of World Cup? Sarfaraz Ahmed gives clear answer

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed refused to agree with the notion that Virat Kohli’s India deliberately lost to England to hurt Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. Social media was flooded with speculations after India lost their group-stage match to England - the only they have lost in tournament so far- sending Pakistan on the brink. A lot of former Pakistan cricketers, in fact, had predicted that India might indeed lose intentionally to knock Pakistan out. Sarfaraz, however, dismissed the theory and said England won because they played well on that day.

“No, no, it is not right to say this. I don’t think India lost because of us. England played well to win,” Sarfaraz told reporters after returning home.

If India had beaten England in that match which they lost by 31 runs then Pakistan’s chances of qualifying would have gone up several notches. In fact The Men in Green would have qualified as they won their next two matches to finish with 11 points. But as it turned out, England, by virtue of that win against India ended up with 12 points and Pakistan were knocked out.

Sarafaraz, for his part, had no regrets of not being able to lead Pakistan to semi-finals.Addressing a press conference, hours after returning from London, the wicketkeeper-batsman said the team did not fare poorly and was close to making the knockout stage. “I don’t think we need to be ashamed of anything. We had a tough time in the first five matches specially after the defeat to India but I am proud of the way the team fought back to win the last four matches,” Sarfaraz said.

He flatly refused suggestions that it’s time that he gives up captaincy.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board will decide on who will be the captain. But personally, since you asked me, I know these players very well now. Most of them are young and if we learn from our mistakes in the World Cup, I can take this team to the next level, especially with the World T20 Cup coming up next year in Australia,” he said.

Pakistan finished fifth in the World Cup after they lost the semifinal race to New Zealand on Net-Run-Rate. “I am satisfied with our performance and we should have reached the semis but in overall context and given the tough conditions we faced in England I think we did respectably well. I have not thought about leaving the captaincy.

“I know that if I get a chance to continue, we as a team will make more progress,” he said.

Sarfaraz said Pakistan had not only encountered tough conditions but the criticism and reaction of some people after the defeat to India was very hurtful.

“There were some incidents with the players including myself in London which we reported to the Board. They were not needed and it hurt and shook the players. We were upset at losing to India but we didn’t expect such reactions, even though isolated.” He said that after going through so much after first five matches, the team had really fought back well to win four matches on a trot.

“It was a great performance and I think the washout against Sri Lanka and the performance against West Indies in the end kept us out of the semis. But the pitches variation was something which we didn’t expect in the tournament. We were tested and we played badly against Australia and India.” The Pakistan captain made it clear he had no problems or differences with either head coach Mickey Arthur, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq or any players.

“The teams we selected in the World Cup, it was the three of us doing it. There was no dispute. There was no interference in my authority. I think we did our best but yes mistakes were made.” Sarfaraz said after the defeat against India, the team had a week-long break and he had called all the players and had a frank talk with them on every issue. He also defended the decision to not play young bowler Muhammad Hasnain.

“There were senior bowlers available and we did not get a match, where we could give him an opportunity. We picked Wahab Riaz after the bilateral series with England and realising we needed some pace and experience in our bowling attack.”

