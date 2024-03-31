Did Mayank Yadav beat Umran Malik with 155.8 kmph scorcher? Check full list of fastest-ever IPL deliveries

On his debut appearance in Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants grabbed headlines when he delivered a 155.8 kmph thunderbolt to leave Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan “surprised” in the IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana Stadium. The 21-year-old later won the match for LSG, picking three wickets in his sensational spell as Lucknow claimed their maiden victory this season. Where does Mayank Yadav's 155.8 kmph delivery stand in IPL history?

Punjab were well on course to chase down 200 in Lucknow and get their second win in IPL 2024. The opening pair of Dhawan, who made his fifty, and Jonny Bairstow, stitched a 102-run stand. But all came crumbling down in the blink of an eye after LSG unleased Mayank.

The 21-year-old, who missed the Ranji Trophy season earlier this season owing to an injury, fired nine 150-plus deliveries, picked three wickets, and conceded 27 runs, as LSG bounced back strongly in the match to defend 199 at home.

However, what turned heads was Mayank's 155.8 kmph scorcher in the 12th over of the second innings, which turned out to be the fastest deliveries bowled this season. In fact, three of Mayank's deliveries against Punjab made the IPL 2024 fastest delivery list, followed by Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals.

Here is full list of fastest deliveries in IPL 2024:

155.8 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.9 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.4 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153 kmph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC

152.3 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH

151.2 kmph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR

150.9 kmph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT

But did Mayank beat Sunrisers Hyderabad star Umran Malik, who is yet to make his first appearance in IPL 2024? The LSG speedster certainly made to the list of fastest-ever deliveries bowled in IPL history, but his 155.8 kmph effort stands sixth, just behind Umran as the two remain the only Indian bowlers in 17 seasons of the league to record deliveries over 155 kmph. Umran did it twice, while Mayank achieved it once so far.

Fastest deliveries in IPL history:

Shaun Tait 157.71 kmph - 2011

Lockie Ferguson 157.3 kmph - 2022

Umran Malik 157 kmph - 2022

Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph - 2020

Umran Malik 156 kmph - 2022

Mayank Yadav 155.8 kmph - 2024

Mayank was later named the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell that handed LSG their first win in IPL 2024. "Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps. Was thinking about using slower ones initially, but stuck to the quick ones," he said in the post-match presentation.