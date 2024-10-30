Did RCB hint at Virat Kohli captaincy return for IPL 2025? Cryptic Diwali post sparks internet furore

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Wednesday, added fuel to the speculations around Virat Kohli's return to captaincy for the 2025 season of the tournament with the cryptic tweet. The post displayed Kohli's two of his iconic performances which came in the last two Diwalis, as they asked fans what could be in store on the day of festival, which also coincides with the deadline date for IPL retention announcement. Did RCB hint at Virat Kohli captaincy return for IPL 2025?(AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, RCB posted an image comprising his stunning knock of an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup. It also mentioned the match against the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup where the former India captain had picked up a wicket dismissing captain Scott Edwards.

The franchise then asked fans what they expect for the 35-year-old in Diwali this year. This left many wondering of RCB did drop a hint on Kohli's return to captaincy for the 2025 edition of the IPL amid growing rumours on the possibility. On the contrary, it could also be about Kohli's performance against New Zealand in the third and final Test match, slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting Friday.

Will Kohli return to RCB captaincy?

According to a report in the Times of India, the India batting great is expected to take over the role for the next IPL season. The franchise is yet to address the captaincy issue with Faf du Plessis turning 40.

It could be Kohli's second captaincy stint with the RCB, having previously led the franchise between 2013 and 2021, as he became the third longest serving skipper in IPL history with 143 such appearances, after MS Dhoni (226) and Rohit Sharma (158). During this run, RCB won 66 matches and lost 70, while three ended in ties and four no-results. They had also reached the final once under Kohli's tenure, in 2016, before losing the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The season, however, remains Kohli's best performance in an IPL edition, having scored a record 973 runs.