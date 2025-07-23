'Did Shubman Gill blame the coin for being late?' India ridiculed for probability-defying 14th straight toss loss

India seem to have run out of every ounce of luck at the toss. Not just in the four England Tests — they've now defied all statistical odds, losing 14 coin tosses in a row. The probability of that happening? Jaw-dropping. Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes during the toss before the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester(PTI)

On Wednesday, at Old Trafford, Shubman Gill lost the toss for the fourth time on his debut tour as the captain. Prior to that, India saw no luck in their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai - where Rohit Sharma lost the toss on all occasions.

The last time India won a toss in a men's international cricket game was in January this year, during a T20I game against England in Rajkot. Since then, they have lost 14 in a row.

Sky Cricket highlighted that the odds of that happening are 16,384/1, and social media could not keep calm as the post went viral.

How did Shubman Gill react?

Gill rather claimed it was a good toss to lose for him, admitting he was confused about what India should have done had he won the toss.

"I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense," he said after England put the tourists to bat first in Manchester, a venue where India have never won a Test match in history.

India made a strong start to the must-win game, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitching an unbeaten 78-run stand in the first session under an overcast Manchester sky.

England currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the heated third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs.