Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Did Shubman Gill blame the coin for being late?' India ridiculed for probability-defying 14th straight toss loss

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 06:25 pm IST

India's bizarre toss curse continued in Manchester with 14 straight losses since January

India seem to have run out of every ounce of luck at the toss. Not just in the four England Tests — they've now defied all statistical odds, losing 14 coin tosses in a row. The probability of that happening? Jaw-dropping.

Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes during the toss before the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester(PTI)
Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes during the toss before the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester(PTI)

On Wednesday, at Old Trafford, Shubman Gill lost the toss for the fourth time on his debut tour as the captain. Prior to that, India saw no luck in their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai - where Rohit Sharma lost the toss on all occasions.

The last time India won a toss in a men's international cricket game was in January this year, during a T20I game against England in Rajkot. Since then, they have lost 14 in a row.

ALSO READ: ‘Shubman Gill lost the chance to earn respect’: Cold Karun Nair snub leaves India captain under fire

Sky Cricket highlighted that the odds of that happening are 16,384/1, and social media could not keep calm as the post went viral.

How did Shubman Gill react?

Gill rather claimed it was a good toss to lose for him, admitting he was confused about what India should have done had he won the toss.

"I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense," he said after England put the tourists to bat first in Manchester, a venue where India have never won a Test match in history.

India made a strong start to the must-win game, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitching an unbeaten 78-run stand in the first session under an overcast Manchester sky.

England currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the heated third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND ENG LIVE, KEN vs UAE Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND ENG LIVE, KEN vs UAE Live News.
News / Cricket News / 'Did Shubman Gill blame the coin for being late?' India ridiculed for probability-defying 14th straight toss loss
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On