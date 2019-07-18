‘Didn’t know there’ll be Super Over,’ Trent Boult reveals shocking ordeal during the last over of World Cup final

In an eye-brow raising statement, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult stunned everyone by admitting that he had no clue there was going to be a Super Over to decide the winner if their World Cup 2019 final against England had ended up in a tie. It was only when the equation came down to three runs off two balls, did the on-field umpires informed Boult that there will be a Super Over if scores are level.

As it turned out England and New Zealand finished with 241 apiece at the end of their 50 overs and the match went down to the Super Over. Amazingly, the Super Over too ended up to be a tie as both sides scored 15 runs but England were crowned the winners by boundary count.

“I didn’t actually know there was going to be a super over in a World Cup final, so there you go.

“Fifteen-apiece, it’s pretty hard to swallow.”

He told 1 NEWS’ it was the officials who told them what was going on.

“When I saw three off two that’s when the umpires said to us there would be a super over.

“Obviously we had a job to defend three off two ball, we did that, and then super over it was. Crazy game to be a part of,” Boult added.

It was Trent Boult who bowled the Super Over and conceded 15 runs from it. In reply, Martin Guptill was run out while coming back for the second run in the final ball of New Zealand’s Super Over when they needed 2 runs.

ICC’s rule of deciding the winner based boundary count – the team which hits the most number of fours and sixes including the Super Over – was widely criticized but majority of the New Zealand cricketers chose to remain silent.

A group of rueful New Zealand players, meanwhile touched down on home soil on Thursday. Boult was among six Black Caps players making a low-key homecoming at Auckland airport, soaking up commiserations from a few fans and well-wishers.

The left-armer was still haunted by the deflection off Ben Stokes’s bat in the 50th over that raced to the boundary and helped send the final into a Super Over before England claimed the win on the total boundaries scored.

“It’s natural to nitpick, to wonder about all those little things and how it could have been a totally different game,” he told reporters at the airport. “I’ve been living that last over in my mind a lot -- somehow I got hit for six along the ground which has never happened before.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 10:58 IST