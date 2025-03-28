'Didn't want to play Australia in Champions Trophy final': Kuldeep Yadav lays it bare in honest chat with Clarke

India emerged victors in the 2025 Champions Trophy, but one of the significant wins for the side in the campaign was the semi-final victory against Australia. In 2023, India faced heartbreak at the hands of Pat Cummins' men in the final of the home World Cup, and the scars of the past were still fresh. However, India registered a comfortable victory in the semis and eventually beat New Zealand in the final to win the trophy. Kuldeep Yadav celebrating a wicket during Champions Trophy with Axar Patel (L) and Virat Kohli(AFP)

India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was a pivotal part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad, admitted that India had no desire to face Australia in the summit clash.

“We wanted to face Australia in the semi-final; we didn’t want to play them in the final,” Kuldeep told Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

Australia were led by Steve Smith in the Champions Trophy in the absence of the injured Cummins; India chased down a 265-run target in the match with four wickets to spare, with Virat Kohli scoring a brilliant 84 off 98 deliveries in the run-chase.

Kuldeep, who had undergone hernia surgery in November, found his rhythm just in time for the marquee event. His resurgence played a vital role in India's campaign, culminating in a dominant victory over New Zealand in the final to clinch their third Champions Trophy title.

“It’s a different pressure. Much better to play them in the semifinal rather than in the finals,” he added, emphasizing how the mental battle against Australia in an ICC final was something India were keen to sidestep.

Kuldeep on India's loss in Australia

India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy was smooth, but the team endured a tough five-month period prior to the tournament, including a gruelling Test series against Australia where they failed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The scrutiny was immense, and the BCCI took notice.

“We lost the series against Australia, and there was a lot of media attention. The BCCI got strict as well. You have to be on your toes every series, and that’s how it works here in India,” Kuldeep said.

The dressing room atmosphere had reportedly taken a hit, too, prompting a shift in how the team functioned.