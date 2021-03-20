'Different level of confidence when you smack six off opposition's fastest bowler': Sehwag on Suryakumar's first-ball 6
- India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
Suryakumar Yadav had the most emphatic start to his India career. Playing his first innings in his second game for India, not only did Yadav score a half-century, he started off his innings with a six off the first ball, and of none other than Jofra Archer, who was bowling at searing pace. Archer clocked a short ball at almost 144 clicks, but Yadav nonchalantly dispatched it over the ropes for a six during the fourth T20I on Thursday.
Yadav’s first-ball six is a throwback to Virender Sehwag's batting. The former India opening batsman made a habit of hitting the first ball of the innings for either a four or a six. In the 2011 World Cup, Sehwag hit a boundary off the first ball on five different occasions, and reacting to Yadav’s first-ball exploit, Sehwag said it was almost as if Yadav was waiting to show the world what he is capable of.
"Of course, the new players always have my blessing. But he wasn’t the only one. Rohit Sharma also hit a six off first ball, and when Shreyas Iyer arrived, he took hit a four off the first ball. In fact, there were three more India batsman who hit a four or a six off the first ball. Suryakumar Yadav was perhaps waiting to get an opportunity to show his calibre. And when he did, he played exactly the way he played in the IPL," Sehwag said in a video on Cricbuzz.
Yadav scored 57 off 31 balls with six fours and three sixes and Sehwag believes the batsman showed no signs of nervousness even though it was his first innings in international cricket. In fact, that he hit the six off England's fastest bowler Archer should have instilled a whole new level of confidence in Yadav, reckons Sehwag.
"He didn’t look as of he was playing an international innings, because when you are about to play your first innings at the international level, but when you hit a six off the first ball, all the nervousness goes out of your system. That is when you get that feeling that ‘Yes I belong here’. There’s a different level of confidence when you smack a six off the team’s fastest bowler. It’s like 'If I can hit him for six, I will easily tackle the rest of the bowlers, '" Sehwag pointed out.
