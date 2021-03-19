History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
When Virat Kohli and his men line-up to face Eoin Morgan's England in the 5th and deciding T20 international in Ahmedabad on Saturday, there will be lot more than just bragging rights at stake. India have done well in T20Is consistently and a victory over the world's top rated team in the shortest format will be a huge confidence booster for a team who are expected to win the T20 World Cup at home later this year.
India have been the most consistent team in white ball cricket in both ODIs and T20Is but are yet to win a global title under Virat Kohli's captaincy. A series win against England at home will go a long way in helping this young and evolving team get the confidence they need to take on the world later this year.
ALSO READ - India vs England, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli reveals why he took the 'smart decision of going out' at the end
What makes Saturday's clash interesting is the record these two teams have had in T20Is for a while now. India have won their last 5 T20I series. They drew against South Africa and won the series against West Indies before that, which makes them unbeaten in their last 7 series in the shortest format. Their last defeat in the format came at home against Australia in 2018.
England too have been unbeaten in their last 7 series, which includes a drawn series against Pakistan last year. Their last defeat incidentally came against India in 2018 at home.
But the odds shift massively in favour of the home team because of their outstanding record in series deciders in the format. India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20. Their only defeat came in Hamilton against New Zealand in 2018-19 when they lost the series 2-1.
England on the other hand have a mixed record, winning three and losing three of such deciders.
While players insist that such records don't matter and the better team on the day wins, such record though give a clear indication of which team can hold their nerves better and perform in crunch situations. Kohli and his band has done it before and they would be desperate pull another one against a team, who have been equal to their might.
England have a 50 percent success rate in T20Is against India as both teams are tied with 9 wins against each other. India have a better win percentage in T20Is against every other top opposition.
