Digvesh Rathi silences Wankhede with signature celebration, ices red-hot Rickelton's carnage in MI vs LSG

Ryan Rickelton produced a batting masterclass at the Wankhede Stadium, setting the stage on fire during Mumbai Indians' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. The South African southpaw, who opens the innings for MI, came out with a clear intent – to dominate from ball one – and wasted no time in taking on the LSG bowling attack. Digvesh Rathi brings out signature celebration vs MI(X)

Facing a Lucknow attack featuring the returning Mayank Yadav, Rickelton looked unbothered by the pace and movement on offer. He went hammer and tongs at the bowlers, finding boundaries with disdain and putting MI firmly in control during the early stages.

In sublime touch, Rickelton brought up his half-century off just 25 balls, the fastest by any Mumbai Indians batter in this year's tournament. However, just when it looked like Rickelton was destined for a big hundred, Digvesh Rathi turned the tide.

The young spinner delivered a crucial breakthrough in the ninth over, tossing up a googly wide outside off-stump with an extra hint of overspin. Rickelton, looking to keep the onslaught going, made room to launch it over extra cover. Instead, he mistimed his shot and ended up slicing the ball towards backward point.

Ayush Badoni, positioned perfectly, moved swiftly to his right and completed a sharp catch to end Rickelton’s fireworks. As soon as the catch was completed, Rathi celebrated in trademark fashion, pulling out his "notebook" celebration, an increasingly popular sight this IPL season.

Rickelton’s quickfire knock, though cut short, gave Mumbai Indians an electric start and laid a strong platform for the middle order to capitalise on. For Lucknow Super Giants, Rathi’s timely strike was a vital moment in their bid to wrestle back control after what had been a brutal powerplay assault.

Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant had won the toss and opted to bowl against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home team hit top-notch form over the past few weeks, winning their last four matches before taking on the Super Giants on Sunday. Both teams are firmly in contention for playoffs spot, with 10 points to their name.