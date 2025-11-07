Dilip Vengsarkar abused Javagal Srinath; 'match mein aa ke dikha'; Ravi Shastri added fuel to fire in this unheard tale

After the legendary Kapil Dev put Indian fast bowling on the map, and before Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah carried forward that legacy, Javagal Srinath was a one-man army for Team India for much of the 1990s. Making his debut for India in 1991, Srinath emerged as the leader of India's fast bowling department once the great Kapil retired. From playing a supporting role to Kapil and Manoj Prabhakar, Srinath soon became India's go-to weapon with the new ball, and for a change, his pace added a new layer to India's fast bowling. Srinath was India's first true pacer, often cranking up speeds in the mid-140s as he and Venkatesh Prasad became India's new-ball bowling pair. In them, India had found its answer to Pakistan's Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis, South Africa's Allan Donald-Shaun Pollock, Chaminda Vaas-Nuwan Zoysa of Sri Lanka, West Indies' Courtney Walsh-Curtly Ambrose and Australia's Damien Fleming-Glenn McGrath. Javagal Srinath (left) vs Dilip Vengsarkar (middle), with Ravi Shastri as the special influencer(AFP Images)

When Srinath burst onto the scene in the late 1980s, his speed was what caught everyone's attention more than anything else. In fact, before he earned his India cap, Srinath became an overnight sensation when he squared up against Dilip Vengsarkar in a domestic game. Former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju recalled an incident when the experienced Vengsarkar sledged a young Srinath after facing him in the nets. The exchange may not have been pleasant for those watching, but it turned out to be the moment that announced Srinath’s arrival.

Also Read: Arjuna Ranatunga unrecognisable in photo with Jayasuriya, Muralitharan, de Silva; fans shocked

"In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Manoj Prabhakar was a swing bowler, while Chetan Sharma was a nippy bowler. Salil Ankola was quick, but he lacked consistency and had injury issues. Even Abey Kuruvilla. So, when Srinath came into the picture, the Indian team was about to travel to England, and the players were practising on the central wicket. There, they introduced a tall, lanky Srinath. Everyone was surprised at the speed at which he was bowling. He came and bowled a short-pitched ball to Vengsarkar. Dilip bhai dropped his bat and abused Srinath. ‘Match mein aa ke dikha’ he said (Come and bowl to me in a match)," Raju told veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on the Long Innings Podcast by Hook Online.

Srinath's revenge fuelled by Shastri's words

As it turned out, Srinath soon got to have a crack at Vengsarkar. The occasion was a Deodhar Trophy match, a tournament that carried significant importance back then. With Ravi Shastri captaining Srinath in the Board President XI and Vengsarkar up against him, Srinath was fuelled by his captain's words.

"When Vengsarkar came to bat, Shastri asked Srinath, 'Do you remember what Dilip said to you? First ball should be a bouncer'. Srinath did, and Dilip bhai had once again to drop his bat. He said 'bohut tez daalta hai’ (He bowls fast). That’s how Srinath’s reputation was built. Sometimes you feel he also deserved the same recognition. He went on to become a match referee, but he, too, needs to be appreciated. He gave it his all for his country," added Raju.