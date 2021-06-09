Dilip Vengsarkar says 'lack of match practice may hurt India in WTC final' against New Zealand

Captain Virat Kohli may have brushed aside the notion of India being at a disadvantageous position compared to their opponents New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels lack of match practice can ‘hurt’ Team India.

India last played a Test match in the home series against England in March. India’s 3-1 victory was followed by a limited-overs series. Top Indian cricketers then took part in the IPL, which had to be postponed (on May 4) after the first leg due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. Since then, the cricketers have been out of action for more than a month.

Stressing on the same point, Vengsarkar said nothing is better than match practice before a big game like the WTC final.

“Lack of match practice might hurt them in the WTC final; that is what I feel,” Vengsarkar told India Today.

“It is always advisable to play matches and spend time in the middle. Match practice is ultimate; you may have net practice, you know, a match stimulation, but spending time in the middle always helps when you play the big game,” said Vengsarkar.

“Match practice is a must for the bowlers also as it helps them to understand what length one should bowl in England,” he added.

The former chief selector who represented India in 116 Tests, said India were able to stage a comeback in Australia despite being 0-1 down was because they were used to the conditions. India had played a couple of practice matches before the four-match series began in Australia.

“If I remember correctly, India played a couple of practice matches before the series. Despite the 36 all out in Adelaide and a series of injuries, India won the series. The red ball players were accustomed to the conditions before going into the Test series.”

“It was a fantastic achievement, and the team showed a brilliant fighting spirit. The Australian tour also showed the world the kind of depth in talent Indian cricket possesses,” added Vengsarkar.

Vengsarkar said India is in great form but added that New Zealand will be used to the conditions. New Zealand are currently playing a two-match series against England. The first Test match at Lord’s ended in a draw but they will play another Test at Edgbaston before the WTC finals on June 18 in Southampton.

"India is a better team and in great form. The advantage with New Zealand, it is a low-profile team. The thing is that they are getting to play two Test matches before the WTC final. They will be used to the condition,” said Vengsarkar.