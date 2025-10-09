Dilip Vengsarkar to personally investigate ugly spat between Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan: 'If something is found...'

The nearly-physical incident involving Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai's Musheer Khan will not be brushed under the carpet. Instead, the situation will be looked into, with the Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Associations ordering a probe into the matter. The two young cricketers were involved in an ugly spat on Day 1 of the Mumbai vs Maharashtra warm-up match, Shaw swinging his bat at Musheer, almost grabbing his collar. This was after Shaw was dismissed by Musheer, but not before he played a blistering knock of 181 off 200 balls. The altercation had to be stopped with umpires rushing in, and players of the Mumbai team also intervening in time to ensure no harm was done. Dilip Vengsarkar, extreme right, will look into the altercation between Prithvi Shaw, left and Musheer Khan, middle(AFP Images)

Shaw and Musheer, however, could be in trouble if any wrongdoing is suspected or if either player is found to have crossed the line. None other than the 'Colonel' of Indian cricket, Dilip Vengsarkar, has been brought in to investigate the matter. Known for his no-nonsense approach during his tenure as chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Vengsarkar is viewed as the ideal person to handle the situation, which involves two exceptionally talented yet occasionally hot-headed youngsters.

“There will be a [Mumbai Ranji team] selection committee meeting on Thursday, so we will ask them - the Mumbai captain, coach and the player - about what happened. We will be getting a report [of this incident] during our selection committee meeting, and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is our Advisor, will speak to them [players],” Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day.

A similar approach is being taken up by the Maharashtra Cricket Association

"I'm still awaiting the report [on the incident]. I will be obtaining detailed information [about the incident] and if something is found, depending on the gravity of the situation and considering the importance of discipline, we will speak to both the players [Shaw and Musheer]. Discipline among players is a very important aspect," Adv Kamlesh Pisal, secretary of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, told mid-day.

Shaw was triggered after Musheer dismissed him and said, 'Thank You' to him. That's when the former Mumbai batter lost his cool and had a go at the 20-year-old brother of India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan. Shaw is no stranger to controversy; he's found himself in the middle of several ups and downs since making his India debut seven years ago in 2018. Trying hard to make his way back into the Test team someday, Shaw switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra, hoping to regain the same form that once shot him to fame. The start has been promising, but Shaw has a long road of redemption ahead.