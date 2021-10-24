Karthik picks between Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan to feature in India's T20 WC XI vs Pakistan: 'It's different ball game'

The stage is set for the highly-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup and questions are already going around on which players should make the cut in India's playing XI for the big game. The side led by Virat Kohli did well in the warm-up games, but it has also posed a happy headache for selectors to finalise the playing XI, with several players in various positions showcasing their best.

One big question that is being asked is whether India should go ahead with Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan in the team as the wicketkeeping option. Both players are in good form, but while Pant bats in the middle-order, Kishan is clearly more comfortable opening the innings.

Hence, this is why India veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes if Kishan gets a go-ahead, he should bat at the top of the order.

“If Ishan [Kishan] plays, he has to open. There is no other spot for him in this batting order. I am saying that because the reason he was dropped from Mumbai Indians was because he was batting at No.4. I don't think he enjoys batting in the middle-order as much as he likes opening,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“It's a different feeling when you cross the powerplay and play the spinners than when you walk out and see seven fielders outside. It's a different ball game altogether. Definitely, Rishabh Pant is a better batsman than Ishan Kishan at No.5,” he added.

Speaking on intense India vs Pakistan bout at the T20 World Cup, Karthik insisted that Kohli & co. have an upper hand over their arch-rivals.

"I am very very confident that India will have a fabulous day tomorrow. India obviously has a more talented team and they have been in UAE for a longer time. They have the upper hand and they are very solid, well-oiled team. If they play to their potential, they will dominate it, even if they don't, they will scrap victory tomorrow," Karthik signed off.