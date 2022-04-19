Dinesh Karthik’s confession leaves Virat Kohli in splits as RCB players take ‘never have I ever’ challenge

Ahead of their next IPL 2022 match against the Luck now Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis by surprise with a confession during a fun session organised by sports brand Puma.

The seasoned cricketer from Tamil Nadu, who has been in sublime form in the on-going Indian Premier League, scoring most number of of runs for RCB in six matches so far, admitted giving fashion advice to teammates during a ‘never have I ever’ challenge that made Kohli laugh out loud.

Karthik, who is known for his wittiness and great sense of humour, was quick to add, “whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried.”

An entertaining video also featured other RCB players—Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat. The players were seen enjoying the challenge as fans were left in splits with funny admissions by their favourite cricketers. Speedster Siraj and Patel also revealed that they have eaten someone else’s food in the dressing room.

Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four matches from six played so far this season and are currently at number four in the points table.