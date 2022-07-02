'I'm sure the headline can be much better than this': Karthik slams ECB for ignoring Pant's ton in highlights caption

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced a magnificent performance with the bat on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England. Pant slammed a brilliant 146 in the first innings, as he bailed India out of trouble after a flurry of wickets in the opening two sessions. The visitors were reeling at 98/5 when Pant, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, forged a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter was eventually dismissed in the final session of the day by Joe Root.

India finished Day 1 at a strong score of 338/7, with Jadeja being unbeaten on 83. Interestingly, in the highlights on their official website, the England and Wales Cricket Board captioned the headline, “Joe Root dismisses dominant Pant.” And India's senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to his official Twitter account to express his opinion on the same.

“After such an engrossing, enthralling day's play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket. That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day,” wrote Karthik.

When Pant arrived at the crease, India had just lost the third wicket of the innings in Hanuma Vihari (20). However, despite overcast conditions and James Anderson in lethal form, Pant remained undeterred and continued on his naturally aggressive approach; he brought his half-century in the 43rd over of the innings.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bowl in Birmingham. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian team in absence of full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. In Rohit's absence, Cheteshwar Pujara opened alongside Shubman Gill in the first innings.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

