Karthik snubs Dhawan in surprising India captaincy suggestion for Asiad: 'Feather on his hat that's well deserved'

In less than a week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to decide on their stance for the impending Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23 onwards. According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead a second-string Indian side with VVS Laxman as the head coach. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a surprising suggestion for India captaincy as he snubbed Dhawan. Dinesh Karthik makes an out-of-the-box suggestion for India captaincy

India did not field a cricket team when the sport was part of 2010 and 2014 Asiad. However, after 2018 did not see cricket in Asian Games, the sport is set to be part of the 2023 edition. A report in Times of India recently mentioned that BCCI are yet to decide on whether they would field their men's or women's or both team in the Asian Games event. But with the event coinciding with the start of the ICC ODI World Cup in India, the BCCI might send a second-string side.

In a separate report in ANI, the board is set to pick Dhawan as the skipper of the Indian team for the Asian Games. However, Karthik, in conversation with Sportstar, feels that Ravichandran Ashwin should be "deservingly" made the skipper of the Indian team.

“I genuinely wish, if India sends a B team to this Asian Games, because the main team will be preparing for the World Cup and if they feel Ashwin is not part of the ODI setup, I really hope and wish that they make him the captain cause I think he deserves it,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Karthik opined that Ashwin has earned the right to be the captain after his achievement through the years for India.

“I genuinely feel that he is somebody who has earned the right to be a captain of Team India for whatever achievements he has done. I really hope and wish that the selectors take the call to make him the captain in the Asian Games which I think will be a feather on his hat that is something very well deserved for him," he added.

