Dinesh Karthik to join England Lions as batting consultant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Team India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will join the England Lions as a batting consultant, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday. The senior batter has been included in the squad's coaching set-up for the first nine days of the tour. Karthik is a part of the Tamil Nadu side in the ongoing domestic season and last represented India during the T20 World Cup in 2022. He also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has also successfully transitioned to a career in broadcasting over the past few years. Dinesh Karthik during a practice session at T20 World Cup 2022(ANI )

“It’s great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A. The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise," England Men’s Performance Director Mo Bobat said.

As a batting consultant, he will contribute his insights into the nuances of Indian conditions during his tenure with the squad. The release states he will work alongside head coach Neil Killeen and full-time assistants Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson. Additionally, the former England spinner Graeme Swann will join the tour as a mentor.

Karthik's presence will also serve as backup for the Lions' batting consultant, Ian Bell, who is expected to link up with the squad on January 18 after concluding his responsibilities as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League.

Josh Bohannon from Lancashire has been named the captain of the 15-man squad, which was announced before Christmas. The team includes several recent England Test caps, such as Alex Lees, Matt Potts, and Matt Fisher, along with promising talents like James Rew from Somerset and Ollie Price from Gloucestershire.

Earlier on January 6, the BCCI had announced India 'A' squads for a two-day warm-up fixture and the first multi-day match against England Lions, featuring Abhimanyu Easwaran as the side's captain. The two-day match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground' B' between January 12 and 13, while the main grounds will host the four-day game between January 17 and 20.

KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel will be the two wicketkeepers for India' A', while domestic stars Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Sai Sudharsan have also been picked for the two games.