'Karthik will still be sad, things could have been different': Chopra on costly KKR error to hand 2nd life to CSK opener

Cricket, and sport in general, is a lot about the “what could have been” and “what should have been”. The team that ends up on the wrong side of the result often talks about the things they could have done differently. But, and as we all know, no one can change the past. Interestingly, former India batter Aakash Chopra brought about a similar analogy while talking about the IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders and KKR's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the former India opener explained the importance of CSK opener Faf du Plessis' magnificent innings (86 off 59 balls) and how Karthik missing an opportunity to stump him, in the third over of the match of Shakib Al Hasan's bowling, proved to be costly.

“Faf du Plessis - cometh the hour, cometh the man. When the pressure is there, it is a final encounter and everything is on the line, you play a match-winning knock. Dinesh Karthik will still be feeling sad that if he had done the stumping, the things could have been different,” said Chopra.

In addition to talking about du Plessis, who finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 633 runs, Chopra also reflected on the ‘Orange Cap’ winner, Ruturaj Gaikwad's campaign. He pipped KL Rahul's tally of 626 runs to end the tournament as the highest run-scoerer

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is CSK's today and India's tomorrow. I like this player a lot. It is the first time that the same player is the Emerging Player and the Orange Cap winner. He has just topped everything," exclaimed Chopra.

And finally, the cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded the handful cameos played by Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali (37* off 20).

"When Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out, Robin Uthappa comes. He was absolutely sensational. He started from where he had left actually, the way he had played against Delhi in the last match. He hit three sixes and 31 runs off 15 balls."

“You feel that they might get slowed down once he gets out but no, Moeen Ali comes and then Mo in and ball out. They hit a lot. It is damn difficult if you reach a score of 192 in the final,” concluded Chopra.