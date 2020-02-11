‘Disgusting, most disgraceful’: Bishan Bedi slams India U19 cricketer’s behaviour in World Cup final

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:09 IST

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi lashed out at the India U19 cricketers for their behaviour in the U19 World Cup final against Bangladesh. India lost the final - which was filled with heated moments - to Bangladesh by 3 wickets as they created history by winning their first world cup at any level of cricket. Players from both sides got involved in physical altercations after the final and were only separated when the support staff and umpires intervened.

Bedi termed the behaviour of the India U19 team disgusting and disgraceful. “You bat, bowl and field badly…happens, but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all,” Bedi told Mid Day.

The former left-arm spinner, who represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1966 and 1979, said the behaviour of the Bangladesh cricketers is not our problem.

“Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used,” Bedi added.

Two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladesh players were on Tuesday found guilty.

Akash and Bishnoi along with Bangladesh’s Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after the two sides nearly came to blows following Bangladesh’s three-wicket win for their maiden U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, on Sunday.

“Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel ... (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5,” the ICC said in a statement.