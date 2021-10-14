'Do not be surprised': Michael Vaughan says KKR's Eoin Morgan may make unexpected change in IPL 2021 final vs CSK

Eoin Morgan's poor run with the bat has continued for the entire UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021, and in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, he was once again unable to finish off the game for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan has also not made a big impact with the bat, and ahead of the all-important final against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, KKR have a big choice to make.

Should they bring back a possibly injured Andre Russell, and if they do, which overseas player will sit out the match?

Russell can cause a lot of damage with the bat, and he can also bowl a couple of overs, if he is fit enough to do so. But Shakib has been good with the ball, while Morgan is the captain of the team.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Morgan may choose to sit himself out to make a spot for Russell in the final.

“They have to make a call on the pitch because when they played at Sharjah, they got used to the pitch, knew the conditions, and stuck with the team. Dubai might be a different proposition, it might be a different surface. If Andre Russell can bowl four overs, they may turn to change Shakib,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“You know, they may think that a left-arm spinner (won't be required). Again, we'll talk about Eoin Morgan (chuckles). I personally wouldn't drop him, but do not be surprised if he drops himself because I just know the character that he is. He will do what he feels is best for the team,” he added.

“I think he's (Russell) a massive player, and adds 25 runs of value with his tactics, maybe more with his man-management of those younger players that we talk about. So I would certainly play him, but don't rule it out with Eoin Morgan because he's that kind of personality,” he signed off.

