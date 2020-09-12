‘Do not misuse Sachin Tendulkar’s name’: Lalchand Rajput writes to MCA’s Apex Council Members - Report

cricket

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:46 IST

Former India cricketer and chairman of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) Lalchand Rajput has slammed the Apex Council members of the Mumbai Cricket Association and warned them from keeping the great Sachin Tendulkar and his name out of matters after a few members made references to the legendary batsman in order to have their ways.

A report in the Indian Express stated that a total of 24 shortlisted candidates were up for interview in front of the panel last week, several of whom misused Tendulkar’s name in the coach selection process.

“We respect Sachin Tendulkar but his name is used unnecessary everywhere to put pressure that Sachin has recommended X, Y and Z. If Sachin has to make any recommendations, he can directly talk to the president and CIC as we all know him very well. Tendulkar is an icon, we respect him and I am sure if he has any suggestions, he has every right to put his views across to us,” Rajput wrote in his e-mail, reported several media organisations.

The e-mail was apparently in reply to a mail from Amit Dani, a member of the MCA Apex Council, which stated that “convenors should be available [in CIC meetings] to avoid further misunderstandings.” Upset with this, Rajput emphasized in his mail that there was no misunderstanding and that although he is open for discussions, Dani cannot advise him whom and whom not to include.

“There was no misunderstanding between the secretary and the CEO as I spoke to both of them and said we are taking the interviews of the candidates now. That the meeting has to be convened by the convenor. He should know the facts before he speaks,” Rajput added in his e-mail.

“If anyone would like to know the names, I have got it with me but here I don’t want to reveal it because I am more matured than him. So I will not stoop to his level. Now, I know why Mumbai cricket is going down because being an apex council member they can throw their weight around and get things done. We as CIC will not allow these things to happen; that’s why the AGM has given a mandate to an independent committee to look after the cricketing matters.”