Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have a weakness after all, where the teams might target him in upcoming matches

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was always going to be sold as a spectacle. A franchise paying ₹1.1 crore for a teenager will do that. A 35-ball hundred will do that even faster. But the real cricket conversation around him has now moved well beyond age, hype and auction romance. After his start across IPL 2025 and IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi is no longer just a young batter with outrageous confidence. He is a batting problem that bowling units have to solve early, because if they do not, the first six overs can vanish before the innings has even settled. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the IPL 2026 cricket match between RCB and RR. (AP)

That is the shift. Bowlers are not dealing with a kid trying to survive at this level. They are dealing with a batter who is already trying to seize control of the most valuable phase of a T20 innings. And the numbers from the IPL 2025 and the IPL 2026 show that this is not random chaos. It is a clear batting pattern.

This is not a purple patch. This is a repeatable scoring profile Across the data in hand, Sooryavanshi has scored 452 runs off 196 balls. That is a combined strike rate of 230.61. He has hit 36 fours and 42 sixes, which means 78 boundaries in 196 balls. In other words, 39.8% of the balls he has faced have ended in a boundary.

Break that into seasons, and the growth becomes even clearer.

In the IPL 2025, he made 252 runs off 121 balls at a strike rate of 208.26. He hit 18 fours and 24 sixes. His dot-ball percentage was 37.2%.

In the IPL 2026, he has taken that violence to another level: 200 runs off 75 balls at 266.67. He has struck 18 fours and 18 sixes. His dot-ball percentage has dropped sharply to 26.7%.

That fall in dot balls is critical. It tells you he is not just hitting more boundaries. He is also getting stuck less often. That is what turns a dangerous hitter into a more complete powerplay threat.

The powerplay numbers are even more revealing.

In the IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi scored 144 runs off 70 balls in the powerplay at 205.7.

In the IPL 2026, he has blasted 179 off 65 in the powerplay at 275.4. Combined, that is 323 runs off 135 powerplay balls, a strike rate of 239.26. That is where the alarm for bowlers really starts. He is not just scoring quickly. He is front-loading damage into the phase where teams usually want early control.

Sooryavanshi’s batting is not crude. It has shape The easy mistake is to reduce him to bat speed and bravado. The ball-by-ball numbers say more than that.

In the IPL 2025, his strongest scoring shots include:

Back-foot pull shot: 61 runs

Lofted on-drive: 42

Slog shot: 39 In IPL 2026, the profile broadens further:

Drive: 68 runs

Pull: 43

Slog sweep: 30

Flick: 26 That is important because it means he is not surviving on one release shot. He can hit on the rise, access the leg side, and still hurt attacks through straighter and off-side arcs. This is one reason he feels so disruptive early in the innings. He is not waiting for a very narrow kind of mistake.

Pace, in particular, has not intimidated him.

Across the two seasons, Sooryavanshi has scored 306 runs off 128 balls against pace at a strike rate of 239.1. Against spin, he has still scored strongly, 130 off 68 at 191.2, but the gap matters. Pace is where he looks most destructive.

The length split adds more detail.

In the IPL 2025: