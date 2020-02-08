e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Don't mess with Jadeja': Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw dismisses Neesham in 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI - WATCH

‘Don’t mess with Jadeja’: Ravindra Jadeja’s bullet throw dismisses Neesham in 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI - WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Ravindra Jadeja’s bullet throw sent back New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham in the 2nd Ind vs NZ ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland.

cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravindra Jadeja runs out Jimmy Neesham in 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Auckland
Ravindra Jadeja runs out Jimmy Neesham in 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Auckland(BCCI)
         

‘Don’t take on Jadeja’ started to trend after India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s bullet throw sent back James Neesham in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. In the 35th over of the New Zealand innings, Ross Taylor played a Navdeep Saini delivery with soft hands, which went towards the backward point region. Non-striker Jimmy Neesham, surprisingly, decided to take Jadeja on. The India all-rounder had the benefit of the bounce and knocked the stumps down with a rocket throw. Neesham was not even in the frame. (India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score)

WATCH Video: Ravindra Jadeja runs out Jimmy Neesham

 

 

India got their fifth wicket courtesy that run out, which was the second of New Zealand’s innings. Just a few overs earlier, Martin Guptill was run out by Shardul Thakur for 79 which turned the game towards India.

New Zealand had gone off to a great start after India captain Virat Kohli decided to field first in their must-win game in Auckland. But they lost their way in the middle when India got 6 wickets for 35 runs to leave them tottering at 187 for 7.

But the hosts recovered and made their way to 273 for 8 courtesy an unbroken 76-run stand between Ross Taylor, who backed up his century in the previous game with an unbeaten 73 and debutant Kyle Jamieson, who scored 25* off 24 balls.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal, who came into the side in place of Kuldeep Yadav, picked up three wickets for 58 runs. He was well supported by Shardul Thakur, who made a good comeback in this game, ending with figures of 2 for 60. But the most economical bowler for India was Ravindra Jadeja. He finished with figures of 1 for 35 in his 10 overs.

