India vs New Zealand live score, 2nd ODI: India seamers give a hard time to NZ openers at Auckland

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 07:59 IST

Live score India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the must-win 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. India have made two changes to their playing XI. Mohammed Shami has been rested. He has been replaced by Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand made a couple of changes too, Kyle Jamieson makes his debut while Mark Chapman replaced Mitchell Santner. New Zealand have decided to go in with no specialist spinner for this ODI at Eden Park.

India vs New Zealand live score, 2nd ODI at Auckland:

7:58 hrs: Shot from Guptill! What a reply from NZ opener. Bumrah bowled a terrific bouncer to him in the previous ball but instead of getting subdued, Guptill decides to give Bumrah the charge and succeeds in getting another four.

7:56 hrs: FOUR! Great shot? Great delivery? We guess both. A snorter of a delivery from Bumrah and Guptill does well to somehow guide the ball over the keeper’s head for a boundary.

7:52 hrs: Glorious shot from Nicholls!Just hold the pose there. What an excellent shot from Henry Nicholls. Nothing wrong with the delivery from Thakur. Pitched on the middle around the good length area, Nicholls gets a good stride forward and lofts it straight over the bowler’s head to collect the first boundary for New Zealand.

7:48 hrs: Tight from Bumrah!Another good over.This has been an excellent start from both Bumrah and Thakur. New Zealand might have reassess the totals in their minds here.

7:43 hrs: Good decision by umpire Oxenford and good decision from India! A huge appeal from Shardul Thakur. He was convinced about that one but KL Rahul shook his head and Kohli went with his keeper, deciding not to review that one. And rightly so, replays confirm there was an inside edge from Guptill’s bat before thudded onto his pads. But nevertheless, a very good delivery from Thakur.

7:39 hrs: Guptill and Nicholls are away!Both the New Zealand openers have opened their accounts. 2 runs from Bumrah’s first over.

7:34 hrs: Good start! Just the one leg bye, so technically a maiden from Shardul Thakur to start with. This is an important match for the Mumbai seamer. He was taken to the cleaners the other night but the Indian team management has given him another opportunity today.

7:30 hrs: Shardul Thakur has the new ball in hand, he will be up against Martin Guptill.

7:28 hrs: The average first innings score at this venue is 264; last 5 completed (either all out or full 50 overs played) ODI innings.

9: Out of the 9 matches that India has played at this venue, they have won 4, lost 4 and tied once.

14: runs required by Ross Taylor to complete 4000 ODI runs in New Zealand.

1: If Tim Southee dismisses Virat Kohli, Virat will then become the most favoured victim for Southee in ODIs.

7:24 hrs: Pitch Report - Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull reckons the ‘pitch should have good bounce and some early movement for the pacers with the new ball’. Doull, however, was quick to add that once the batters see off the new ball there will be runs on offer.

7:19 hrs: “Would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface and we need to put the runs on the board. The record chase in Hamilton was good for us, need to do well with the bat here, build partnerships and gets the runs on the board,” said New Zealand skipper Tom Latham.

7:16 hrs: “Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it’s difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game,” said India captain Virat Kohli.

7:13 hrs: New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

7:10 hrs: Debut for Jamieson!New Zealand have handed debut to tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson in place of Ish Sodhi. While Mitchell Santner makes way for Mark Chapman. So no spinners for New Zealand today.

7:04 hrs: 2 changes for India!India have made two changes to their playing XI. Mohammed Shami has been rested. He has been replaced by Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadavmakes way for Yuzvendra Chahal.

7:00 hrs: Toss update! India opt to bowl first against New Zealand at Auckland.

6:55 hrs: Some numbers of Eden Park, Auckland

Highest team total: 340/5 by New Zealand against Australia in 2007

Lowest team total: 73 by New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2007

Highest individual score: 146* by M Stoinis (AUS) against New Zealand in 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/28 by MA Starc (AUS) against New Zealand in 2015

Biggest partnership: 196* MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (IND) for 5th wicket against Zimbabwe

6:50 hrs: A look at the pitch to start with. This is sure to bring smiles on the batsman’s face. Bowlers? Good luck playing on this on a small ground.

A look at the pitch for the 2nd ODI.



Thoughts? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/sCGEpUqLn7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020

6:45 hrs:Shardul or Navdeeep? Shardul Thakur conceded 80 runs in his 9 overs in Hamilton. It will be interesting to see whether he holds his spot in the side or Navdeep Saini gets a look in Auckland.

6:40 hrs:A debut for New Zealand? 6 ft 8 inches and the tallest fast bowler currently in New Zealand - Kyle Jamieson is set to make his ODI debut against India in the 2nd ODI at Auckland today.

6:35 hrs:Fielding a concern for India! Fielding and bowling let India down in the first ODI. Kuldeep Yadav dropped Ross Taylor and he went on to make an unbeaten 103. Apart from that Shami was guilty was guilty letting two boundaries go through his legs. “We are trying to get better but we were average. There is no doubt about that. We can get better,” said India’s fielding coach R Sridhar on the eve of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI.

6:30 hrs: Hello and a very good morning to everyone! Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland.