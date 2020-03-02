‘Don’t think Steve Smith is right man to lead Australia’: Michael Clarke picks next all-format captain

cricket

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:23 IST

Steve Smith’s two-year ban on captaincy may be coming towards the end but former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke does not believe Smith should be reinstated as the Australian skipper. Clarke instead put his weight firmly behind all-rounder Pat Cummins as Australia’s future captain in all three formats of the game.

“In Australia, we have a sense of the best player needs to be the captain,” Clarke told Sky Sports. “I don’t agree with that. I think the best captain needs to be the captain. Steve Smith is Australia’s best batsman, but I don’t necessarily think he is the right man to captain Australia,” said Clarke.

Steve Smith was appointed the Australian captain across formats after Michael Clarke decided to hang his boots post the 2015 World Cup. The right-hander was stripped off his captaincy after the controversial ball-tampering incident in South Africa in March 2018. Smith, along with then vice-captain David Warner was banned from cricket for a year. The captaincy ban on Smith was however for 2 years while Cricket Australia had decided not to consider Warner for captaincy ever again.

Tim Paine was named the captain of Australia’s Test side while the limited-overs captaincy went to Aaron Finch. Agreeing that Paine has done a wonderful job as the captain of Australia, Clarke said the wicket-keeper would want to retire if Australia manages to beat India later this year.

“Tim Paine’s done a wonderful job, there’s no doubt about it. He’s earned the right to continue to captain Australia until it’s time for him to retire,” Clarke said. “Tim is 35, and I imagine he will be thinking about that after this Australian summer. If Australia can win there (during a home series against India) that’s an ideal time for Tim to walk away on top.”

Clarke backed Pat Cummins to be an all-format captain for Australia, saying that he is an all-rounder and he is fit and healthy.

“Cummins reads the game really well. Yes, he’s an opening bowler, but he can bat. He’s brilliant in the field. He sees the game how a captain needs to.

“There’s always been a lot of talk about a bowler being captain, and generally that’s because the bowlers get injured. Pat has shown that he’s fit, he’s healthy, he can play all three formats. His body has now matured into a position where he’ll be on the pitch as much as any batsman.”