 'Don't be scared. If you think India are better without Virat Kohli in T20s...': Vaughan's daring message to Agarkar | Cricket - Hindustan Times
ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan sent a straightforward message for BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of the T20 World Cup squad selection

This year's Indian Premier League is significant in terms of Team India's T20 World Cup squad selection; the marquee global tournament takes place days after the end of the IPL season, and stakes are high as the players put their best foot forward for a place in the 15-member squad. Usually, one of the first names in the Indian team – no matter the format – is that of Virat Kohli; however, it was reported by the Telegraph last month that the Indian great might have to deliver consistently in the IPL to make a case for selection in the T20I squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(IPL Twitter)
While the report ignited social media debates over Kohli's place, former England captain Michael Vaughan had a piece of advice for BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar. Kohli hadn't played in T20Is throughout 2023 and only made his comeback in the side's last series in the shortest format in January against Afghanistan, and Vaughan believes that Agarkar needs to “be brave” if he believes India can perform better “without a Virat Kohli.”

“What I'll say to Ajit Agarkar (is) don't be scared of being brave. If he ultimately believes that the Indian T20 team is better off without a Virat Kohli or a KL Rahul, that's how he should deliver the team,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan further stated that a fresh set of players might bring a change to India's fortunes in the ICC tournaments; the side last lifted an ICC trophy in 2013 when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side had lifted the Champions Trophy title in England.

“Don't be under pressure that you have to pick all the big names, because you know they haven't been winning trophies. And it might be that a fresher set of minds with no baggage of losing in November (2023 World Cup), no baggage of not doing great in the last T20 World Cup… maybe they need a fresh set of minds. He's probably got 30 names, that he can put in the bag, he'd pull out the bowlers, batters, spinners, and whoever he pulls out, they're going to be competitive,” said Vaughan further.

Kohli returns to action on Saturday

The 35-year-old, who represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, will return to action on Saturday as his side faces Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match in the season. RCB have had a quiet start, registering only one win out of four and will be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with a win in Jaipur.

Kohli currently holds the Orange Cap with 203 runs to his name in four matches.

