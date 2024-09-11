‘Don’t talk about Pakistan series… India is a bigger challenge': After flattening Babar, Bangladesh's Litton eyes Rohit

Litton Das was one of the main reasons behind Bangladesh's historic Test whitewash in Pakistan. A team which hadn't beaten Pakistan ever in red-ball cricket, whitewashed them in their backyard in a two-match Test series on the back of some stellar individual performances. Litton's was one of them. Bangladesh's Litton Das kisses his helmet as he celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second and last Test cricket match against Pakistan(AFP)

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter came into the crease when Bangladesh were in dire straits at 25/5 in their first innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. Very soon, they became 26/6. From then, Litton stitched a record 165-run stand for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) to bail the team out of trouble. Litton, who had scored a crucial half-century in the first Test, ended up with 138 off 228 balls to take Bangladesh to 262, only 12 runs shy of Pakistan's first-innings total.

Litton's century and his partnership with Mehidy became a decisive factor of the match as Bangladesh bowlers ran through Pakistan in the second innings to lead their side to a six-wicket victory and a historic series win.

It was a monumental achievement for Bangladesh. An away Test series win against Pakistan. But Litton doesn't want to bask in the glory for long. He has already set his sights on the bigger challenge of the India tour.

"We have played very well against Pakistan. That is already in the past," Litton told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. "Obviously, very important (to leave the Pakistan series behind) and you (media) also need to help a bit. It would be better if you don't talk too much about the Pakistan series. There is a big challenging series ahead (against India). For me as a player, that is in the past (Pakistan Series). But we definitely gained confidence from that."

Bangladesh is set to play India in a two-match Test series starting September 19, followed by a three-match T20I series. Just like Pakistan, Bangladesh have never beaten India in a Test match. They changed it Pakistan but can they do the same against a far stronger Indian side? Litton says it would be a relishing challenge.

"When we play India at their home, they are always the better side. I wouldn't say it will be extremely challenging or very easy. They are a very good team in their own conditions. If you look at the rankings, they are so high up. So I think it will be a challenging series for us," he said.

SG ball can be decisive factor

Apart from tackling India in their conditions, Litton said another big challenge would be the SG ball, which is only used in Test matches in India.

"India is a big team and the ball will also change," Litton observed. "We rarely play with that ball. It will be challenging. The players are working very hard.

"As for preparation, we are facing the main bowlers as much as we can. The SG ball is somewhat difficult. It's tough to play with the Kookaburra when the ball is new, but it's easier to play once the ball is old. However, with the SG ball, playing with the new ball is somewhat easier, but playing with the old ball is tougher. We are practicing, let's see what happens."

"We need to focus on this. In Test cricket, you have to win sessions. Every session is important. Personally I feel we couldn't play our 100% in the first sessions. There is room for a big improvement here," he said.