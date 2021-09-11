'Don't tell me Test was cancelled for any other reason but IPL': Vaughan's latest tweet irks Indian fans

Minutes after Mumbai Indians confirmed that they have flown in Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to Abu Dhabi from Manchester using a charter flight, former England captain Michael Vaughan launched a fresh attack on the IPL. Vaughan took to Twitter to state that he doesn't believe the India-England fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled for anything other than the scheduling of IPL.

“IPL teams chartering planes .. 6 days quarantining required in the UAE .. 7 days till the tournament starts !!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL ..,” Vaughan tweeted on Saturday.

The IPL franchises started to arrange for charter flights for their respective players who are in England after the Manchester Test was called off due to Covid-19 scares in the Indian camp. It was learnt that CSK, RCB, DC too are set to arrange for flights to bring their players to UAE by Sunday.

Here's how the Indian fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet about blaming IPL

So should the players put their own and families lives at risk to entertain fans because they have come from far ???? !!!!!!

Whts your solution? The physio who was treating these guys from last few days had tested positive, surely they will be worried and need to be monitored for 14 days. Imagine during the game if someone playing had tested positive.. #INDvsENG #Covid_19 @vikrantgupta73 @bhogleharsha — mohit nain (@mohitnain36) September 10, 2021

Those who have travelled thousand of miles to play test cricket should be more disappointed, no one wants to get covid , you didn't speak like that when England left sa without playing even a single game with no covid case in camp.. — Jimmy ✨🌟 (@mohitd308) September 10, 2021

The players currently in England were slated to join their respective franchise directly before the tournament restarted on September 19. But multiple Covid cases in the Indian camp, the last one being of their assistant physio Yogesh Parmar on the eve of the fourth Test, changed the equation completely.

The Covid fears led to the cancellation of the final Test and forced the Indian players into a bubble, which meant they now have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine before joining practice for their IPL teams.

Vaughan had earlier said it was disrespectful for the fans that the fifth Test was cancelled.

“The total lack of respect shown to the Cricketing fan that had travelled hundreds miles today to see the Test today is an utter disgrace .. Surely this could have been dealt with yesterday !!!! Even then I wouldn’t have agreed with it,” he said.

BCCI, meanwhile, have offered to reschedule the Test match possibly next year when India travel to England for a limited-overs tour.

The result of the current series which India lead 2-1, is however, still unknown.