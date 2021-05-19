‘Don’t think Australian public is ready to see Smith as leader’: Brad Hogg names ‘most deserving candidate’ to lead AUS

Former cricketer Brad Hogg has backed pacer Pat Cummins as the ‘most deserving candidate’ to lead the Australian cricket team. The leadership of the Australian cricket team became a talking point ever since Tim Paine & Co lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India earlier this year. Paine’s position has been under scrutiny while there has been chatter of late whether Steve Smith should be given the responsibilities once again.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch has also not done a decent job as an Aussie skipper in the limited-overs format. While there are several contenders, including Smith, who can take charge of the team, Hogg believes that Cummins, who is currently the vice-captain of the side, is the ideal candidate for the job.

ALSO READ | 'Dragging up the ball-tampering scandal has shown there are cracks in AUS team'

While speaking to Times Now, Hogg heaped praise on the right-arm quick, stating that the latter is a role model both on and off the field.

“I think Australia’s most deserving candidate for captaincy in both off and on the field is Pat Cummins. I think he (Cummins) is a fantastic role model and a brilliant cricketer. I think he is just perfect for the role like he does for the New South Wales. The only issue I have is that the fast bowlers do have a lot more work compared to others. Pat may have to sacrifice to play other domestic leagues such as IPL to make sure that he is going to play the majority of the games in National colours. Smith might have a fantastic cricket brain but I don’t think the Australian public are still ready to see him as a leader,” Hogg said.

Hogg further opined that wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carrey can take over as captain in T20Is as many see him as a ‘promising leader’.

“We’re still in the protocols of COVID-19 pandemic wherever we go to play so I would prefer two different skippers in limited-overs and Test cricket. I think Australia have enough squad depth to make two sides.

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman names India pacer who can be a ‘big name’ in the future

“I love to see Aaron Finch as a white-ball captain although he is under pressure with his batting form. He should definitely remain captain till T20 World Cup later this year. After that, Alex Carey might take the role as many see him as a promising leader,” Hogg said further.