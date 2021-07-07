‘Don't think hosts can complain’: Brad Hogg says India squad in Sri Lanka ‘would challenge all full-strength teams’

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has thrown his weight behind the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India which is scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series, beginning from next week. With the regular players being in England for a 5-match Test series, the BCCI named a mix of young and experienced players to travel to the island nation to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, former Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga found it ‘insulting’ that the nation’s cricket board agreed to host a ‘second-string’ Indian side. The statement caused quite a stir in the cricketing fraternity as several former players have already voiced their opinions against it.

Meanwhile, Hogg took to Twitter and spoke lauded the strength of the Team which will be coached by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. The former cricketer feels that the Indian squad in Sri Lanka is capable enough to challenge any full-strength team across the world.

“Looking at the India squad in Sri Lanka, I don't think the hosts can complain. It's a line up that would challenge all full strength teams at the moment #INDvSL,” Hogg Tweeted.

In another tweet, Hogg predicted the result of the upcoming series. He said, "Sri Lanka are having a few issues. India will win both series. Rahul Dravid to disciplined to not have the squad in the right frame of mind."

While the Indian contingent is preparing well for the upcoming challenge, the hosts will enter the series following a disastrous tour of England. The Lankans failed to win a single game in the tour, losing the T20Is 3-0 and the ODI series 2-0. The final Enland vs Sri Lanka ODI in Bristol was washed out due to rain.

They would look to get over a forgettable tour when they take the field against India on July 13 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.