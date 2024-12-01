'Doubters can rest in peace, the name says it all': Virat Kohli's Perth knock sparks unfiltered reaction from Jadeja

Although he faced plenty of criticism and intense questioning due to poor form and a lack of runs heading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli showed up when it mattered by scoring a century in Perth and helping India set a 1-0 lead with a dominant 295-run victory. Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during the first Test match vs Australia in Perth.(AP)

Kohli’s century was a little scrappy and needed Kohli to survive some threatening situations, but the Indian great continued his positive relationship in Australia as he notched his landmark 30th Test century, and an impressive seventh in Australia.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

With Kohli performing despite denigrators and critics hounding his poor run in Test cricket in the recent past, former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja was one of the figures to loudly back the Indian great, showing his support with a comment that commended the former Indian captain and shut down his haters.

“Doubters can rest in peace... The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace. Geniuses aren't born overnight,” said Jadeja to ANI, emphatic in his support of Kohli.

Jadeja, who represented India over 200 times in his career across formats and has been a vocal supporter of Kohli throughout his career, was clear in what he saw as a return to form for one of India’s greatest ever batters.

Kohli looks to continue success in the BGT

Kohli’s century helped India heap on the runs in the third session, after a terrific bowling performance provided the platform for India to gun for a win in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli’s runs were a boost after a terrific innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the young southpaw scoring his fourth Test century and his first in Australia.

Moreover, Kohli’s success in fairly testing conditions in Perth will bode well for the Indian team, who have desperately been looking for significant runs from their talismanic number four batter, especially after his struggles against New Zealand in the shock 3-0 home loss earlier this month.

Kohli’s form and runs in Australia will be a positive sign heading into the rest of the series, with the next task at hand being to find success in the day-night Test match. The game will be played at the Adelaide Oval, a venue which has been a very happy hunting ground for Kohli in the past.