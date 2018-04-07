DRS makes its mark in Indian Premier League opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians

The Decision Review System (DRS) registered its presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 right away when the first wicket of the 11th edition of the tournament was claimed with the help of the technology.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar provided his team the first breakthrough in the third over of the innings when he had Mumbai Indians’ (MI) explosive opener Ewin Lewis trapped leg-before.

Chahar, who moved the ball dangerously on a bouncy track at the Wankhede Stadium and troubled the hosts’ captain Rohit Sharma initially, claimed the first wicket of IPL 2018 with DRS with umpire Chris Gaffaney’s on-field call stayed on and Mumbai Indians also lost a review.

Pitching the ball full, Chahar got it to move into the left-handed Caribbean batsman who could not get his bat down in time. The ball hit him in front of the middle and leg stumps, and he was adjudged out leg-before.

A challenge by Lewis went in vain as the replays showed the ball would have flicked the leg-stump. Lewis thus became the 58th player to be dismissed for a duck on IPL debut.

Notably, this is the first instance of the DRS being used in the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians soon found themselves in a spot of bother when their captain Rohit Sharma fell for an 18-ball 15, dismissed by Shane Watson.