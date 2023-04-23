Du Plessis set to return as captain, focus on middle-order struggles: RCB's Dream11 Prediction vs RR in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 23. RCB will look for their second consecutive win after defeating PBKS in their last game in Mohali. Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli(IPL Twitter)

RCB have had a very favourable schedule at the start of the season. This will be their fifth home game of the season out of the seven they will have played in total. The game against KKR following the RR game is also at Bangalore. RCB then have five away games in a row before finishing their campaign at home against GT.

RCB have won three and lost three of their six games so far. They dominated MI in their opening game of the season. KKR handed them their first loss of the season as RCB were comfortably second-best in Kolkata. LSG then beat RCB in a final ball thriller in Bangalore. RCB then beat DC in Bangalore before CSK defeated them in another thrilling finish at the Chinnaswamy. Last time out, Royal Challengers Bangalore got back to winning ways as they beat the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Composed half-centuries from Virat Kohli (59 off 47) and Faf du Plessis (84 off 56) propelled RCB to a competitive 174/4. Mohammad Siraj then produced his career-best IPL figures (4/24) and pulled off a brilliant run out as RCB survived a late fightback from Jitesh Sharma (41 off 27) to bowl PBKS out for 150 and win the match by 24 runs.

RCB’s reliance on the top three is as evident as always. Du Plessis is the top run-scorer this season with 343 runs, Kohli has scored 279 runs. While, Maxwell has chipped in with 176 runs. None of the other batters in the team have scored more than 50 runs so far.

Lomror has failed to make any impact on the games he has played this season and could be replaced in the playing XI by Suyash Prabhudessai. They were both on the side against PBKS as du Plessis was not fit enough to field but if the skipper is fully fit Lomror would likely be dropped.

RCB will also be hoping that Josh Hazlewood will return to fitness in time to play some games in the latter part of the tournament.

As for the bowlers, Siraj has been magnificent so far this season and has picked up twelve wickets at an economy of under seven this season. Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell have picked up seven and six wickets respectively. Karn Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak have also chipped in with important scalps.

Impact Player: Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak or Anuj Rawat could be used as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

RCB's Dream11 Prediction vs RR in IPL 2023

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON