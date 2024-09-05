Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Rahul vs Pant showdown features in blockbuster first round
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: The prime contenders for India's Test wicketkeeper position - Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, are in opposing teams today.
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Let the Indian red-ball season begin! Only fans of a certain vintage would remember such anticipation for the Duleep Trophy. Some are understandably upset that the concept of Zones has been taken off and the number of teams have been reduced. But on the other hand, we will see everyone except Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin doing all they can to prove their credentials. ...Read More
In the first round of matches India A face India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while Team C take on Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantpur. Both matches start at 9am.Team A will be led by Shubman Gill while B is captaineed by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Ruturaj Gaikwad is captain of Team C while Shreyas Iyer is leading Team D.
The tournament serves as a hunting ground for the selectors and team management to pick players for India's upcoming home Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand. India host Bangladesh for two Tests after which they place New Zealand in three matches. This of course will be followed by arguably the showpiece event of the year - The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia which has been extended to five Test matches instead of the usual four.
The standout battle of the day will be between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, prime contenders for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian Test team. Pant was pretty much the first name on the team sheet in Test cricket for India before his career came to a halt due to a car crash in December 2022. He returned to international cricket at the T20 World Cup and the Duleep Trophy will be Pant's first red-ball ball outing since December 2022.
The only question for him to answer would be whether he can stay ahead of KL Rahul in the competition for that lower-order batter and wicketkeeper's position. had been in scintillating form as wicketkeeper-batter in the 2023 World Cup and transferred that to Test cricket in the tour of South Africa. However, he missed four out of the five Tests against England due to injury and, with the return of Pant, his spot in the team is under the scanner despite his performances. Rahul will be playing for Team A under the captaincy of Shubman Gill while Pant will be playing for Team B under Abhimanyu Easwaran.
TOSS ALERT FROM ANANTAPUR!
Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and India C are fielding first.
TOSS ALERT FROM BENGALURU!
In Bengaluru, Shubman Gill has won the toss and India A are bowling first.
Arshdeep Singh puts his hat in the ring
He was one of the key elements in India's T20 World Cup victory this year and is recognised as a bona fide inclusion in the national limited overs teams. Former head coach Rahul Dravid had always seen Arshdeep Singh as someone who will be a regular for India in Test cricket. It is highly likely that he will feature in all of the matches India are set to play this year, home and away and no better place to show that he is worth this inclusion than here.
The timings and where you can watch the live stream
Both matches are starting at 9.30am, which means toss is scheduled for 9am. One can follow the live broadcast on Sports18 and the live stream is available on Jio Cinema.
Pant or Rahul?
Anybody who saw Rishabh Pant batting from the time he made his Test debut to December 2022 when he played his last match thus far would tell you that he should be the first name on the team sheet.
But then taking a glimpse at what KL Rahul did as wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and Tests, two formats that tend to require similar skills from batters, and one would see why Pant might just be in danger of not having the gloves in his hands if he has a particularly poor outing in the Duleep Trophy.
The teams for Match 2 in Anantpur...
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel(w), Baba Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anshul Kamboj, Mayank Markande, Himanshu Chauhan, Aryan Juyal, Sandeep Warrier
India D: Devdutt Padikkal, Atharva Taide, Shreyas Iyer(c), Yash Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Sanju Samson, Akash Sengupta, Saurabh Kumar
The teams for Match 1 in Bengaluru…
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: India A: Shubman Gill(c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shashwat Rawat
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Rahul Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Avasthi, N Jagadeesan
The matches today…
In the first round of matches we will have Team A led by by Shubman Gill facing Team B captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. About 214km north of the city lies Anantpur in in Andhra Pradesh which is where Team C led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will face Team D captained by Shreyas Iyer.
Hello and welcome!
We have heard of wisened old cricketers and cricket fans talking of days when Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy matches would be star-studded affairs, featuring names like Gavaskar and Shastri; Vengsarkar and Srikkanth. With the international calendar getting steadily more packed and the advent of the IPL, appearances of India's regular stars in domestic tournaments reduced and so what we are going to see for the next few days from today is something that hasn't been seen in this country for a while. Feast your eyes on a glimpse at history. Welcome to the Duleep Trophy. Stay tuned for updates!