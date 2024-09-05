Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Rahul vs Pant showdown features in blockbuster first round

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Score: Let the Indian red-ball season begin! Only fans of a certain vintage would remember such anticipation for the Duleep Trophy. Some are understandably upset that the concept of Zones has been taken off and the number of teams have been reduced. But on the other hand, we will see everyone except Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin doing all they can to prove their credentials. ...Read More

In the first round of matches India A face India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while Team C take on Team D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantpur. Both matches start at 9am.Team A will be led by Shubman Gill while B is captaineed by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Ruturaj Gaikwad is captain of Team C while Shreyas Iyer is leading Team D.

The tournament serves as a hunting ground for the selectors and team management to pick players for India's upcoming home Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand. India host Bangladesh for two Tests after which they place New Zealand in three matches. This of course will be followed by arguably the showpiece event of the year - The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia which has been extended to five Test matches instead of the usual four.

The standout battle of the day will be between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, prime contenders for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian Test team. Pant was pretty much the first name on the team sheet in Test cricket for India before his career came to a halt due to a car crash in December 2022. He returned to international cricket at the T20 World Cup and the Duleep Trophy will be Pant's first red-ball ball outing since December 2022.

The only question for him to answer would be whether he can stay ahead of KL Rahul in the competition for that lower-order batter and wicketkeeper's position. had been in scintillating form as wicketkeeper-batter in the 2023 World Cup and transferred that to Test cricket in the tour of South Africa. However, he missed four out of the five Tests against England due to injury and, with the return of Pant, his spot in the team is under the scanner despite his performances. Rahul will be playing for Team A under the captaincy of Shubman Gill while Pant will be playing for Team B under Abhimanyu Easwaran.