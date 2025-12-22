Early cracks in Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s game: India's wonderkid is sacrificing basics for highlight-reel batting

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s U19 ODI numbers are loud enough to make bowlers panic - and quiet enough lately to raise a real batting question: is the ultra-aggressive method costing him repeatable returns? Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 171 runs against UAE.(Screengrab/SonyLIV)

That 171 at the U19 Asia Cup is the kind of innings that makes selectors dream big. But if you track him chronologically across the last few U19 ODI series, a pattern pops: high impact spikes.....followed by long stretches where he doesn’t even get set.

In the last 13 innings of his Youth ODI, one can see a pretty clear story of reduced consistency in recent outings.

The consistency dip

In the England Youth ODI series, he was regularly landing meaningful contributions: four 40+ scores in five innings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores in ODIs.(HT)

Fast forward to the U19 Asia Cup: on paper, his tournament numbers still look healthy (261 runs, avg 52.20). But that hides the volatility: it is heavily carried by the 171.

Here is the real drop signal: after the 171, his next four knocks read 5,50,9,26 - so the average in this four is just 22.50, with only one 40+ score. That is exactly the one monster hundred and then....nothing much.

The risk budget is his greatest villain

Vaibhav Suryavanshi consistency funnel in youth ODIs.(HT)

He is an aggressive batter by design, and the balls he has faced clearly indicate that. A 48 off 39 in England, 86 off 31, even the Asia Cup final cameo 26 off 10, the intent is always ON.

The issue is that ODI batting is not just about scoring quickly; it is about scoring quickly after you have bought yourself time. When the shot-count stays high even before he’s in, his dismissal risk spikes. That is how you end up with a tournament where the highlight reel is elite, but the match-to-match dependability dips.

Australia’s Youth ODIs sit in the middle of the story: there’s a proper ODI knock, but it is surrounded by starts that don’t convert.

What India should actually want from him

Not a personality transplant but a two-gear template.

Gear 1 (first 25 balls): Shrink the shit menu, prioritise strike rotation, force bowlers to change fields.

Gear 2 (after set): Unleash the full package, because his acceleration ceiling is already rare.

If Vaibhav Suryavanshi does just that, the floor rises, and suddenly those 15-30 scores start turning into 40-70 or maybe beyond, which is the currency ODIs are built on.