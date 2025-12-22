Rohit Sharma wanted to retire after losing to Australia in 2023 ODI World Cup final : ‘I didn’t want to play anymore'

The medals, the microphones, the post-match handshakes, they all blur after a World Cup final loss. What stays sharp is the quiet that follows. When your body is still in cricket mode, but your mind has already crashed. Rohit Sharma walks past the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy during the medal ceremony.(REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma’s account of that aftermath isn’t a generic: “We’ll come back” stronger” script. It is a captain describing what it feels like when a two-year mission ends in a single, unbearable evening.

When captaincy became a two-year promise

While speaking at an event, Rohit Sharma said, “Everybody was disappointed, and we just couldn’t believe what had happened. It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup, not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022.”

That first line matters because it begins with 'the team, everybody,' and then narrows into the captain’s private weight. He isn’t talking about a tournament that slipped away. He is talking about a purpose he carried from the moment he accepted responsibility.

“My only goal was to win the World Cup, whether it was the T20 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. So when it didn’t happen, I was completely devastated. There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back,” said Rohit.

This is the emotional core: a singular goal, followed by a total depletion. The detail that it took a couple of months is what separates pain from performance analysis. It tells you it wasn’t a bad week. It was a shutdown, the kind where even ambition goes silent.

“I guess when you invest so much into something and don’t achieve the result, it is a very natural reaction. That is exactly what happened with me. But I also knew that life doesn’t end there. It was a big lesson for me on how to deal with disappointment, reset, and start fresh. I knew something else was coming, the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, and I had to shift all my focus towards that. It is very easy to say this now, but at the moment, it was extremely difficult,” added Rohit.

While his previous statement reflected the internal collapse, the next one shows the slow return of structure. He calls it natural, not weakness or any drama, and then admits the hardest truth.

“At one point, I honestly felt like I didn’t want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left,” said Rohit.

That’s burnout in its most unfiltered form. Rohit said he was slowly able to regain his motivation to play once again. “It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back. I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn’t let it go so easily. Slowly, I found my way back, putting in the effort, regaining the energy, and getting myself moving again on the field,” said Rohit.

No miracle switch. No instant redemption. Just time, reflection, and the steady decision to walk back towards the game he still loved - one training day, one ounce of energy, one session at a time.