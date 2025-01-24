'Easiest way to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in Champions Trophy' exposed after batter's flop show for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai's star-studded batting lineup has flopped quite spectacularly in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir. India captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are among those who are either regulars in the Test team or contenders to be in it and they were all dismissed without disturbing the scorers too much in both innings. Mumbai: Mumbai's Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer during the first day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, at BKC in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI01_23_2025_000237B)(PTI)

According to former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Basit Ali, Iyer's shot to be dismissed in the first innings was the worst of the lot.

"The worst shot in that innings (Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match) was of Shreyas Iyer. The team lost six wickets and the mid-on was pushed back, but you still hit it right there," said Basit on his Youtube channel. "The easiest way to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the Champions Trophy is to have the mid-on back because he is surely going to go for a big hit."

Iyer was dismissed for a score of 11 off seven deliveries choosing to go for a big shot off Yudhvir Singh and getting caught at mid-on. He had hit a four and a six in his short innings before that. In Mumbai's second innings, Iyer scored 17 runs in 16 balls before being caught behind off Auqib Nabi.

Mumbai's international stars fail to impress

This match marked Rohit's return to domestic cricket after a decade and yet, his dismissals were eerily similar to how he fell during the five-Test tour of Australia in which he a woefull 6.20 in five innings. He fell after scoring three runs in 19 balls in the first innings. In the second, he smashed three back-to-back sixes and then fell going for a fourth on a score of 28 off 35 balls.

Rohit's opening partner for Mumbai, and usually for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell after scoring four runs in eight balls in the first innings and 26 runs in 51 balls in the second. Mumbai, in fact, found themselves shockingly tottering at 57/7 in the 18th over of the first innings before Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian managed to give them something to bowl at.