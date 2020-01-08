‘Eat more meat’: South Africa batsman has interesting advice for Bangladesh cricketers

cricket

South Africa batsman Cameron Delport believes that adding meat to one’s diet helps in increasing muscle strength and he advised Bangladeshi cricketers to increase their meat intake in order to develop their power-hitting skills in T20s. The Proteas cricketer, who plays for Rangpur Rangers in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), added that the cricketers ‘got to work hard and practice and the result will come’. “Eat more meat (to hit over the boundary line). I suppose work hard that comes with dedication and being fit. You have got to work hard and practice and the result will come,” CricFrenzy quoted Delport as saying.

“It does not bounce here much the ball keeps low. I think in South Africa there is true bounce. I think it’s how you brought up. All South Africa is a big hitter because of true bounce,” he added.

However, this is not something that is endorsed by everyone in the world of cricket. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has been known to take his fitness and lifestyle very seriously in an effort to improve his game on the field. And the boy who loved his butter chicken and kebabs has now turned a new leaf as he has gone vegan.

As per a report in the Times of India, Kohli has turned to protein shakes, vegetables and soya rather than the conventional form of animal protein (meat and eggs) for over four months. “Kohli started this diet four months ago and is feeling stronger as his digestive power has increased. He isn’t missing meat, eggs or dairy,” a source in the know of developments revealed. “Two years ago, when he was on a normal diet, he had said that he would go vegan if given a choice. He is now feeling stronger than before.”