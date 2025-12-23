ECB launches probe after viral Ben Duckett video sparks drinking allegations during Ashes break

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) broke its silence on Tuesday after a clip of England batter Ben Duckett went viral on social media, appearing to show the player intoxicated and struggling to find his way back to the team hotel. The incident reportedly occurred during England’s mini-break in Noosa, midway through the ongoing Ashes Test series in Australia. Ben Duckett walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day four of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia in Adelaide(AP)

The video surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, just hours after England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, said he would look into the team’s drinking habits following reports that their mid-Ashes beach resort break may have involved excessive alcohol consumption.

Despite strong criticism, the England squad had travelled to the resort town of Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast between the second and third Tests. The trip, planned by head coach Brendon McCullum more than a year in advance, was intended to help players relax and recharge during the lengthy tour.

However, the return from the break did little to change England’s fortunes. Despite showing greater fight, they suffered an 82-run defeat in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, a result that allowed Australia to retain the Ashes inside just 11 days of the series.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting Friday, Key said he had no issue with the break itself but would take a serious view if evidence of overindulgence emerged.

A statement from the ECB read: "We are aware of content circulating on social media. We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance. We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts."

This is not the first time that Duckett has been involved in such an incident during the Ashes series. Eight years back, when he was touring with the Lions squad, the batter was sent back home after being imposed a fine and facing suspension by the ECB for pouring a drink over veteran fast bowler James Anderson in the Avenue Bar in Perth.

Despite being one of England's key batters in the Test format, Duckett has struggled in the ongoing tour, where he managed just 97 runs in three games at an average of 16.16, both of which are the lowest among specialist batters from the team.