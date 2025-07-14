End of Karun Nair's career stamped by former BCCI selector after six failures in England: ‘Sai Sudharsan is 21’

Former BCCI selector Devang Gandhi and ex-India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta have cast serious doubts over Karun Nair’s future in Test cricket following a string of underwhelming performances in the ongoing series against England. India's Karun Nair plays a shot(AP)

After nearly eight years in the wilderness, Karun Nair was handed a rare second chance at the international level, thanks to a prolific domestic season and a double century against England Lions. But the 33-year-old Karnataka batter has failed to capitalise on the opportunity, managing just 131 runs across six innings at an average of under 22.

Despite spending considerable time at the crease—facing 249 deliveries across three Tests—Nair has looked vulnerable against high-quality pace. While he appeared comfortable against medium pacers like Chris Woakes, his struggles against the extra pace and bounce of Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer have been evident.

According to former selector Gandhi, Nair’s technical flaw lies in his trigger movement, specifically the timing of his front foot.

“If you watch closely, Karun's front foot is still in the air at the point of release from a fast bowler,” Gandhi told . “That delay makes it harder for him to go back or forward quickly, especially against faster bowlers like Archer or Carse.”

Gandhi acknowledged Nair's commitment at the crease but pointed out that a lack of consistent results is hurting his case. “He’s doing the hard yards, playing over 30 balls in almost every innings, but lapses in concentration and technical timing are costing him,” he said.

The fix, Gandhi suggests, isn’t impossible—but it might be too late.

“He needs an earlier trigger movement. That’s fixable, but at his age, it’s not easy. Adapting to different triggers for different bowlers is another option, but that takes time and high-level skill.”

Sai Sudharsan set to replace Karun Nair in 4th Test

With India set to play the final Test of the series at Old Trafford from July 23, the team management now faces a crucial decision: stick with the experienced Nair or give a longer run to the 21-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who looked composed in his debut Test at Leeds.

Deep Dasgupta, echoing Gandhi’s sentiments, believes the team should begin investing in Sai Sudharsan.

“You have to look at the bigger picture,” Dasgupta said. “Karun is almost 34, and Sai is just starting out. If you’ve identified Sai as someone who could be part of the Test setup for the next decade, then he needs to be playing in these conditions now.”

The indications are clear: patience with Nair is wearing thin, and with young talent knocking on the door, his brief return to the Indian Test team could already be nearing its end. Whether the selectors give him one last chance at Old Trafford remains to be seen.