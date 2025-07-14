Ravi Shastri orders Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir to 'let Rishabh Pant go', India captain does the opposite moments later

India head coach Ravi Shastri requested the Indian team management, led by captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, to let go of Rishabh Pant before Day 5 of the third Test against England. Shastri urged Gambhir and Gill not to even think about having a chat with Pant before the start of play, as that would only complicate matters. Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant(PTI)

"Just let him go today, don't even have a chat, that's what will confuse him!" Shastri said on Sky Sports before the start of the final day's play at Lord's.

Pant will face his first ball on Day 5, which will be bowled by England captain Ben Stokes, who clean bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep in the fourth ball of the last over of Day 4.

Shastri said Pant is experienced enough to know how big his role is if England are going to win this Test match. He doesn't need to be reminded of his responsibilities.

"His computer is working. He is experienced enough. He's been around for a long time. He has got hundreds all around the world. He averages close to 45. He knows what to do. He knows the importance of his innings. But he's got to do it his way. If he tries to be someone else today. It's not gonna help," Shastri added.

As Shastri was saying this on Sky Sports, India's captain Shubman Gill, who was dismissed by Brydon Carse just before the end of the day's play on Sunday, did the exact opposite. Gill was seen having a chat with Pant at the Lord's balcony.

Pant, India's vice-captain, has been in red-hot form in this Test series. He started off with twin centuries in the series opener at Headingly, to go past MS Dhoni in the most centuries by an Indian keeper-batter's list. The attacking left-hander batter then blasted a quickfire half-century in the second innings at Birmingham before going on to hit another classy half-century in the first innings at Lord's.

Pant will have a much difficult task on hand when he walks out to bat on Monday with experienced batter KL Rahul. With India still needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand, a lot will ride on their partnership. Pant doesn't need to look too far behind to look for inspiration. He came in at No.5 in the first innings when India were 107 for 3 and went on to add 141 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul, who got a century.

He was looking set for his third century of the series before he got run out at 74 while trying to get Rahul back on strike to help him complete his century before Lunch on Day 4.

Jofra Archer clean bowls Rishabh Pant

Pant began on a positive note, getting two boundaries off Jofra Archer, but England's plan of bowling full and straight to him jarred his already injured left index finger. In his short stay in the middle, he got his bottom hand off the handle on multiple occasions.

It, however, did not stop from charging down the track and swatting Archer straight down the ground with one hand. England's pace ace gave a solid reply a couple of balls later. He pitched in on the fuller side of length, got it to straighten enough to beat Pant's defence and send the off stump on a cartwheel.

It was a body blow to India as half an hour of Pant could have swung the game in India's favour.